Dollar General awarded $14,000 in literacy grants to Oregon nonprofits, libraries and schools. The Canyonville City Friends of the Library received $1,700 and Riddle City Library received $800.
Elkton Community Education Center is converting and under-utilized lot in a recreational field with a $17,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation. There will be an open house and grand award ceremony on Saturday at 15850 Highway 38 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Epilepsy Foundation Oregon hired a new executive director, Aric Hareland. He was previously the regional manager of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in the western states.
Pacific Power, Umpqua Dairy and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are celebrating the community response to the record-breaking storm in February with a free community event. The event on May 18 at 2 p.m. at 2001 W. Bertha Ave. will address home preparedness topics and celebrate the community’s resilience and its heroes.
Douglas County Trimester Property Taxes are due by May 15 online or in person in room 205 at 1036 SE Douglas Avenue for the 2018-2019 tax year. The Reedsport branch of Umpqua Bank no longer accepts property tax payments.
Little Pizza Paradise in Glide expanded from a small camper to a full-sized restaurant. The restaurant serves pizza, wings, soup, biscuits pie and cakes.
Flippin Chicken Bento opened in Rice Hill. The business serves barbecue, curries and coleslaw.
