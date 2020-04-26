We hope you all are staying safe and healthy during this unprecedented time. Glendale has been pulling through this very well. Residents are following guidelines but are very anxious to get life back to normal, as is everyone!
Although many events have been cancelled or postponed, everyone is making the best of the situation. There is a lot of yard work being completed and we are hearing of projects that have been put on hold getting finished as people are abiding by the stay-at-home order.
As far as the town goes, the stores remain open, as does the gas station in town. Glenway Supermarket is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and they have a fully stocked store with a sweet smile to greet you as you go in. They have even started a donation box. All donations will go to the local first responders for any supplies or anything they need!
The convenience stores are also open.
We have Morningstar Coffee open Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for drive up service. You can call her for some of the most amazing coffee, Italian soda and other goodies. Call 541-832-2291 to place your orders.
Alexander’s Greek Cuisine is in Roseburg, but they live here in Glendale. They are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday for curbside pickup. Call 541-672-6442 to place and pay for your order. These amazing people have been delivering to the residents in Glendale also and their food is wonderful!
Speedy Burgers has opened their doors for take out only. They are open Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.. They have great burgers and fries amongst other items. Call 541-832-3300 for orders.
Nano’s Mexican Restaurant is open for take out orders also. They are open from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Call 541-832-3247 to order. They have a smaller menu right now, which has the most delicious street tacos; they also have delicious burgers and pizza.
Il Vino Della Casa is some amazing Italian food. They have been closed except for on Wednesdays for made to order Stromboli. They are taking a break from the Wine Sip and are offering the Strombolis on a first come, first serve basis.
In city news, last year we started working on our wastewater and influent pump station project and the construction is complete. Thank you to Business Oregon, Civil West, Pacific Excavation and Michaels for all of the hard work. The project was completed ahead of schedule and the excellent work they did is going to last the city for many years!
We would like to give a thank you to the Douglas County commissioners for all of their hard work that they are doing for the citizens of Douglas County. Thank you also to all of the first responders and essential workers that are keeping things going. We have seen so much good as far as people helping people, it is so wonderful to see.
Everyone from the first responders to the food bank to the neighbor next door chipping in and helping wherever needed. We have amazing people here in Douglas County, thank you!!
Stay safe and healthy. Look on our Facebook pages and city website for future events such as the 4th of July celebration when we have so much to do. Hope to see you there!
Would it be possible for someone to serve as a copy editor and have the headline writer meet that person? "Business's stay busy in Glendale"--Jeeze.
