Cascade Community Credit Union is hosting an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday to celebrate the completed expansion of its Harvard Headquarters in Roseburg.
The event, at the Cascade location at 1123 West Harvard Avenue, will begin with a ribbon cutting and continue with snacks, a chance to win prizes and the opportunity to view some of the upgrades that the expansion has brought to the location.
Marketing director Shelby Beattie said CCCU chose to develop this location in response to the growth in membership they have seen in recent years.
“Thanks to the support of Douglas County residents the credit union has continued to grow to meet the financial needs of our community members,” CEO Lynn Calvert said. “As Douglas County’s only locally headquartered credit union, the expansion of our Harvard branch is just one of the many ways we have been able to add products and services to the community.”
A release said CCCU began its expansion project in the spring of 2021 when it moved the branches ATM and repurposed the machine as an accessible drive-up location. The expansion continued with added parking, landscaping, the remodeling of the existing building and the addition of a new wing which now houses the credit union’s lending team.
The open house is for the community and will CCCU members, management and board members, along with the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
