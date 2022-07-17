Greetings from beautiful downtown Riddle!
Things are happening, things are changing, things are good. Summer finally made an appearance with a bang and 94-degree heat, always a plus.
Current events in Riddle: Casa Azteca is open for business on Main Street, serving delicious Mexican food daily. Sip & Paint classes are offered at the Shamrock, checkout the Facebook page for further detail. If you’re interested in pottery classes, check out Clay Potential where classes are offered for adults and children.
The library has its summer reading program in progress. Offering much more than books, they have several fun and informative events on tap, check out Facebook for further details.
Parking and kid drop-off is changing at the elementary school. The small lot at the corner of a Park and Fifth will be reserved for employees only — drop-offs will no longer be allowed in this lot. The change is mostly a safety issue and should help clear up much of the congestion in this area as well.
Sawdust Jubilee in a fondly fading memory; all the hard work, blood, sweat, tears, arm twisting, etc. came to together to make this one of the more successful events in recent history. Softball, kids’ games, 5K races, arm wrestling, watermelon eating, axe throwing, booths — there was something for everyone.
A huge thank you to all who made this event possible, especially those who worked all year to make it successful. Special thanks to those who stepped up last minute to make sure the parade ran smoothly. The fireworks were a delight. There is nothing to compare to a Larry Linton Fireworks Display.
Riddle School District has become the proud owner of two derelict properties in town. These will become shop projects and a hands-on learning experience in all aspects of building — from plans to blueprints to finances and many more important lessons — for our students.
The Riddle Fire Department, such an important part of our community, is beginning a seismic retrofit project on their building. The building is quite old and, as you may remember, used to house city hall as well as the local jail.
Anticipating a successful summer, we now must look forward to our next adventures coming up quickly. With school starting, before you know it it will be time for Halloween’s Trunk or Treat and Downtown celebration quickly followed by the Timber Truckers Lighted Truck Parade and Olde Towne Country Christmas.
That brings us all the way to Christmas. Check us out on The Buzz Facebook page to keep current on what’s happening around Riddle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.