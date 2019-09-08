It has been an amazing summer here in Yoncalla. It’s hard to believe that it is almost over.
Looking back over the past three months the highlights were — this should be a surprise to nobody — our Independence Day celebration and the Summer Festival.
I’ll give one last shout out to the Grand Marshall of this year’s Independence Day Parade, Donna Dick. This wonderful lady has worked (and continues to work) tirelessly coordinating the Care and Share food/blanket/coat drive that helps so many people in the northern part of our county keep the holidays in their hearts.
Donna recently secured a new distribution point for this year’s effort and thanks to Yoncalla Parks and Recreation, the Community Center on Main Street will provide a more streamlined facility for this endeavor. Again, thank you Donna for all your efforts.
The Summer Festival went off without a hitch. The young ladies that put this together, Cassie Reigard, Christina Mast, Madison Cokos, Amanda Stroud and a host of others work so hard to pull this off. We should all be thankful and proud that we have all these caring, detail-oriented young people who are stepping up and taking charge of the project.
Ladies, we on the chamber know how hard you work on this so please, don’t ever for one second think that your efforts aren’t appreciated.
James Beck, our membership chair, has been doing a great job growing the chamber. We would like to thank our newest members: Jeremy McDaniel Auto Repair, Dickey’s Auto Parts and Hardware and Main Street Espresso as supporting business members.
While I’m at it, thank you to all our local businesses and people for supporting our efforts on Independence Day, Summer Festival and Care and Share.
Keep an eye out for the Fall Craft Fair in early November. Support the Care and Share Food/Blanket/Coat drive. Watch this space for information on our annual Community Christmas Holiday Season Party. We are working on a new twist to it this year.
Until next time, work hard, play hard and be kind to each other. There is so much ugliness in the world right now, so try to be the reason for someone else having a great day.
Most of all, take the time to enjoy the fact that we live in one of the most beautiful areas of the world and September just might be the best time of year in Douglas County.
We are the lucky ones.
