I was up in Seattle last month visiting my family when I casually mentioned we don’t have a Starbucks within 20 miles of Drain. The look of shock on their faces was priceless, but also a little scary.
Now, I am not saying that we don’t have good coffee in Drain, we do.
In fact, we have a great little coffee drive-thru. Uncle John’s Great Coffee is on Highway 38 just past the three-way stop. You can stop there and get a good cup of coffee, an espresso, a latte or a hot chocolate. I am partial to the hot chocolate myself. It just goes to show that you can get good coffee in small places.
I know what you are thinking. Is it worth driving up to Drain just for a cup of coffee? Well yeah, but you just don’t have to come up here for the coffee.
You can come up here for an Easter egg hunt. The Drain Church of Christ is hosting an egg hunt for any kid who wants to search for an egg. Peter Rabbit will have the eggs in place by 11 a.m. on April 21, Easter Sunday. Come and enjoy the spectacle of watching little kids search for their favorite egg.
There is also a new shopping reason to visit Drain. The Shoppe has opened right next to Creators Vintage Store and has an eclectic mix of items for your home. The store has a warm and friendly feel when you walk in and the customer service is fantastic. The store is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and is worth a stop when you come through town.
For those who like to plan their recreation time in advance, I want to remind you the North Douglas County Fair is the third week in July and that the city-wide garage sale is in August.
One of the pleasures of working for a small city is being able to listen to the stories of people helping out their friends, family and neighbors in a trying time.
At the end of the snow event, I heard multiple stories of neighbors checking on neighbors, ensuring that their friends had firewood or food to eat. It is in trying times that people can be supportive or selfish and it does my heart good to know that Drain is a supportive community.
Stepping up to help the person next door is a great demonstration of the community.
So a warm, heartfelt, thank you goes out to everyone who stood up to help.
