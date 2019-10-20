The City of Drain has plenty of activities taking place the rest of 2019. First, this coming Halloween the Church of Christ is hosting a Trunk and Treat at the corner of 1st Street and B Avenue. There will be some hot, exciting cars there. The event starts at 6 p.m. and candy will be available for kids and the kid at heart.
We have two months of holiday activities planned to fill even the biggest Scrooge with holiday spirit. It starts on Nov. 23 with a Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Drain Civic Center, 205 W. A Ave.
Give the joy of a hand-made present without having to go to all the bother of making the gift yourself (I know I’m to busy to make my own). Admission is free and I know that you will find something to make the holiday season special. For more information check out www.bit.ly/2OYiQZw.
On Nov. 30 attend the chocolate dipping/packing party. Tired of doing all the holiday baking alone in your kitchen? Come to the Church of Christ, 401 2nd St. from 10 a.m. to around noon to kickstart your baking with a bunch of friends or soon to be friends. There is a $3 charge for supplies and come home with some yummy homemade truffles.
Also on at 6 p.m. Nov. 30, attend the “Give the Gift of Charity” pot luck. Bring a dish to share and some little gift items for the less fortunate. Ame and Jim are hosting this event at 105 W. A Ave. For more information on these two events check out www.bit.ly/2P6dEmD and www.bit.ly/2Mp9O6g.
Also, for the first part of December grab an ornament from the “Tree of Joy” at US Bank, 229 N. First St. in Drain and go get someone the perfect Christmas present. Not only will you be helping out someone in our community you will be helping yourself remember why we have Christmas to begin with.
Do you love model trains? On Dec. 7 and 8 the Friends of the Mildred Whipple Library are hosting a model train club, which will display their trains at the Drain Civic Center. There will also be a merchant tree show at the Civic Center to enjoy.
Also, at 7 p.m. Dec. 7, we will have the holiday tree lighting and the arrival of Santa. Santa will arrive on one of his favorite non-reindeer vehicles, a North Douglas Fire and Rescue fire truck. Hot chocolate, coffee, cookies and candy canes will be available and served by his elves. A local choir will provide musical enjoyment for all. Check out www.bit.ly/2qfsQmK for more information.
On Dec. 8 a live nativity will be presented by the Drain Church of Christ, 401 Second St.
While you are attending these events take a drive around Drain and choose your favorite light display. The City of Drain will be presenting $100 to the best lights in town and $50 for the best residential and business light display. This is a judged contest, so root hard for your favorite. The lights will be up all December with judging taking place Dec. 9-21.
The community events end with a Drain City Holiday Parade and the Snow Ball on Dec. 21. The parade will be on Cedar Street and A Avenue and will start at 10 a.m. Line up for the parade starts at 8:30 a.m., with judging at 9:30 a.m. There will be a grand prize of $500, first prize of $200 and a second place prize of $100. Bundle up, keep warm and enjoy the parade.
The Snow Ball, with a masquerade theme, will be from 7-10 p.m. at the Civic Center. It is family friendly and there is a $5 entry fee. Prizes will be given away so check out www.bit.ly/32sczsQ for more information.
I hope that you will be able to attend at least one of these Holiday Events up here in Drain.
As the last quarter of the year ends I hope that you and yours have a loving, warm and caring holiday season and an exciting 2020.
