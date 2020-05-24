Our world has changed so much in the past few months. I hope everyone reading this is safe and healthy.
Now that Douglas County has entered Phase I, it’s time to rally around the small businesses that keep our towns vibrant. Elkton is offering a special rebate to encourage you to do that.
Between now and June 30, when you spend $25 in Elkton, you can submit your receipts to get $5 off in ECEC’s nursery and gift shop. Bring them in when you shop on site or take a photo and email it to info@elktonbutterflies.com to receive a coupon code for our online store (ececstore.square.site). Folks who live in town can submit their receipts to city hall and take $5 off their water or sewer bill.
Here’s what we know so far from the businesses that provided information. Some decisions are still being made, so you might want to confirm things before you head out.
- Arlene’s Restaurant has re-opened their dining room with a limited menu and hopes to offer their full menu soon. The hours are 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. and subject to change; the bar remains closed for now. 541-584-2555.
- Bradley Vineyards is back to regular hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. 541-584-2888.
- Brandborg Vineyard & Winery is open for bottle sales only 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 541-584-2870.
- City Park on River Road is open with social distancing. Please sanitize your picnic table if you eat on site; public bathrooms are available.
El Guerrero Azteca remains open with their full menu for takeout and picnic seating. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Tuesday. 541-584-2222.
- Elkton Community Education Center is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and the doors of Fort Umpqua are open for viewing. Starting June 16 hours expand to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with coffee drinks and picnic food available from the café. Public bathrooms during open hours only. info@elktonbutterflies.com or 541-584-2692.
- Elkton Station is pumping gas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. five days a week; closed Sunday and Tuesday. The Drive Thru Espresso Coffee Shop remains closed. Each customer who wears a mask receives a raffle ticket for a drawing on July 4 for 20 free gallons of regular unleaded.
- Elkton RV Park is open for business with additional sanitation practices and social distancing in the common areas. 541-584-2832.
- Lexeme Wines will be open noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and will be open Sunday on Memorial Day weekend. 541-802-6016.
- Farm Pickins can be reached at 541-584-2210 for the latest info.
- River’s Edge will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday and offering tastings for up to four people at a time. 541-584-2357.
- River Inn can be reached at 541-389-2359 for information.
Tomaselli’s Pastry Mill & Cafe is opening June for takeout and patio seating. Open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sun; Wednesday and Thursday hours are still being finalized. Updates will be posted on Facebook or call 541-584-255
- 5.
See you in Elkton.
