RIDDLE — Lighted trucks, honking horns, bonfires ... it must be the second Saturday in December!
In true Riddle fashion, we got the 2020 Timber Truckers Light Parade started off in style. From observations, it was well attended, complete with masks and social distancing. Many activities had to be curtailed: the Cow Creek Classic basketball tournament and the Olde Towne Christmas to name a couple, but a quick drive around Riddle and one will find many signs of Christmas spirit.
Lighted houses abound, yards are decorated, neighbors are challenging for bragging rights! That being said, there are many people we need to thank for much of the decorations, starting with Riddle Fire Department, which graciously maintains and mounts the large lights that grace our city.
The Mike Lewis Family, Nate Nate Pratt Family, David Miller, Ron Witt, Dodson/Cameron FamilyRocky, Edwards’s and Dave Wood for our town tree. A special thanks to Dave Wood of I-5 Auto for securing the trees well as the mini trees provided by EWP. These small trees add atmosphere and joy to our Main Street. Thanks to the flag crew for our flag displays throughout the year. Thank you to all volunteers who keep our flower planters so beautiful, thanks to the group, who gathered to plant bulbs this past spring. An enormous thanks to all the library volunteers to keep our library so vibrantly alive!
In business news, we have Dollar General going up quickly on 5th Avenue with hopes of a February opening. Our restaurants are feeling the effects of the lockdown, making it even more important than ever to shop local.
If you haven’t already, be sure to check out the Riddle Historical Facebook page; there are several interesting articles and pictures with updates ongoing.
From Riddle: Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
