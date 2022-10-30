Greetings from Drain. Fall is finally upon us. After an unusually warm and smoky September, most everyone is welcoming the recent rain and cooler temperatures. Smoke from wood stoves and fireplaces can now be seen around town, as well as folks outside doing fall cleanup chores around the yard.
Some events have passed since our last update, and we have several upcoming events as well. Victorian Tea & Garden Tour was July 31. Many folks showed up to this self-guided tour to admire the local gardens, Victorian style homes and enjoy the refreshments and entertainment.
The Drain Citywide Yard Sale had a huge turnout this year. Aug. 13 was the day, and our little town was very busy. Several businesses had sale items out, maps were provided with addresses of every home participating and many people made a whole day out of the sale — stopping at local spots for breakfast, lunch, snacks, etc. and hitting up all the sales in between.
Our second annual Oktoberfest was held on Oct. 16 and continues to grow. Pumpkins were donated to all the children in town; they were able to pickup at Jack’s Barber Shoppe a few days before Oktoberfest, allowing them time to carve and enter the pumpkin carving contest. There was also a costume contest, fresh-pressed apple cider, a trebuchet for chunkin’ pumpkins and several food and craft vendors.
The chamber is very excited to be preparing for our fourth annual Christmas Extravaganza. This has become a sensational series of events everyone looks forward to.
It is a whole town celebration of the holiday season, put on by the Chamber of Commerce with the support of our local businesses, private donors and the City of Drain.
Business update: Our town now has two great options for Mexican food.
Las Palmas Taqueria continues to offer delicious, fast-casual dining options. Their tacos are amazing.
And if you want a sit-down experience, Hacienda Vieja is now fully up and running (previously La Pinata). The restaurant has been refreshed both inside and outside and the service is friendly and fast.
Also, the bar side of the building will become a separate business. Stay-tuned for updates, hopefully opening soon.
Looking to do some shopping or browsing? Fall business highlight: Beaver Creek Unique has all kinds of vintage, funky, fun and practical items available.
Russ and Charlotte Kaleese took over the store four years ago after Charlotte’s mother ran it for 20+ years. Russ retired and now runs it full time — stop in to chat with him, it’s always great conversation.
Their daughter Corinne runs special events several times each year which are always fun, free and family-oriented. Follow them on Facebook or stop by 416 W. B St., Drain.
If you’re in town Monday through Friday, don’t forget to stop by Salt & Light Co. — our summer business highlight. This beautiful little shop offers seasonal items, fresh flower bouquets, clothing, jewelry, accessories, home décor and other gift items. Follow them on Facebook for updates on events in the back courtyard.
The Loose Caboose is a novelty gift shop offering souvenirs, collectibles and curiosities — lots to browse through including salt and pepper shakers, red rose tea wades and branded items like M&M’s and PEZ.
The Drain Chamber, along with its subcommittee, The Citizens for the Betterment of Drain, continue to work on a list of beautification and improvement projects for our town. Our main focus is to create and maintain a welcoming environment for families and businesses.
New members are always welcome to join our meetings at 6 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the Drain Civic Center.
Be sure to check out DrainChamber.org and facebook.com/DrainChamberofCommerce for updated information and to get involved.
