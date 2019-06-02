Coming off a successful Spring Craft Fair back in April, we are quickly moving into the busy season for us way up here in the Yoncalla area.
And there are a numver of things going on, too.
The Chamber will be presenting our annual Independence Day Parade starting at 10 a.m. This is a great way to kick off the 4th of July and it is always interesting to see if we will have more parade than we do town.
On July 4 and 5, the Yoncalla Rodeo Club will be holding their annual Rodeo. The Rodeo starts at 1 p.m. both days. The cost of admission is very reasonable at $12 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Events include Bareback Bronc Riding, Bull Riding, Calf Roping, Cowgirls’ Barrel Racing, Cowgirls’ Breakaway Roping, Novice Bareback Bronc, Novice Saddle Bronc, Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling and Team Roping. The Rodeo Club does a great job producing this show so come on up.
At 5:30 p.m. Yoncalla Parks & Recreation hosts their Ice Cream Social at the Community Center on Main Street. What better way to take the edge off a warm afternoon of rodeo. This is a free activity; however, donations are requested to go to the fireworks fund.
In the evening, there will be live music at the high school ball fields leading up to North Douglas Betterment’s annual Fireworks Show. Pound for pound this is the best fireworks show in the state.
On July 26 and 27, the North Douglas County Fair will be hosted by our friends in Drain. This will be the 97th, yes, you read that right, 97th year. This is the longest running, non-admission fair in the entire state of Oregon. There is a reason that it has lasted that long.
Finally, the Yoncalla Summer Festival will be held on August 3. This event attracts wonderful live music and provides a ton of fun activities geared toward kids. A great time for the whole family.
If you find yourself inclined to take a gander at any of these thoroughly enjoyable activities, mark your calendars, we’d love to see you.
We also have added new members to our fold. We welcome All Tangled Up Salon in Rice Hill, The Yoncalla Church of Christ and an individual member, Jesse Ruiz-Weight.
Have a fun, memorable and safe summer.
