Greetings from Glendale!
Summer is definitely here! Warm weather, kids are out of school for the summer, boating, hiking, camping and so many outdoor events make Douglas County one great place to be during the summer months!
Cow Creek Valley Business owners sponsored a first responders appreciation day in the park. Many from the sheriff’s department, fire department, ambulance etc. came out with their families and enjoyed a nice barbecue and fun stuff for the kids. We want to say thank you to all of the first responders. It is often a thankless job, but it is very important for them to know that they are appreciated and supported!
Glendale had their annual Fourth of July festivities starting on the 2nd and ending with an awesome fireworks show on the 4th. Thank you to all the vendors that came out. If you missed it, put it on your calendar for next year! So much fun and so many added events. There was music plays, bounce houses, cake walk, pinatas, breakfast in the park, water slides, and so much more. Cow Creek Valley Community Association (CCVCA) puts on most of the activities here in Glendale and surrounding areas. They are an amazing group of people, a HUGE thank you to them and to the Glendale Rural Fire Department for the fireworks and for all that they do!
Our Glendale Community Library has had quite a few events with more to come. The summer reading program has been a great success. Magic Show: Secrets Revealed was on the 19th and Search and Rescue Dog Demonstration was on July 26. There will be more fun-filled events in August.
Glendale was a recipient of the Small Cities Allotment Grant through the Oregon Department of Transportation and will be chip sealing many of the roads in our great City. Thank You to ODOT and Douglas County Public Works for the help in getting this done. We appreciate it and you.
It will be a long summer for road construction, but the benefits will be well worth it.
Operation Christmas presented the annual golf tournament at Cougar Canyon Golf Course in Myrtle Creek. Operation Christmas does so much for families and kids in need during the holidays. It is such a worthy cause. The event was on July 20.
Some more really exciting news for Glendale is that Leona Anderson is working so hard to open Glendale Community Primary Care here in Glendale. We are so excited to be getting a medical office here in town. Thank You, Leona, for all of your hard work and perseverance in your efforts to get a doctor’s office in town. We look forward to your doors opening.
And, for news you’ve been waiting for, Glendale’s City-Wide yard Sale is Aug. 10. There will be printed maps and Google maps.
The printed maps will be handed out at the Veterans Memorial Park downtown.
Get updates and download the Google map at the CCVCA’s Facebook page, the Glendaleoregon.org Facebook page or Glendale City Hall’s Facebook page. They will be updated as information becomes available. This has been such a great success, thanks to CCVCA and all that contribute to this event. It is so fun to see so many people in our great City.
Hope to see you there!
