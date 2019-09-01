Reedsport and Winchester Bay have been bustling with activity this summer! The annual events in the area have all gone well and we are hoping to expand those.
Lots of celebration around Reedsport’s 100th birthday. Celebrating the centennial has been a culmination of a lot of activities which have required a great deal of planning and even more hard work from countless individuals. Thank you so much to everyone that put so much into making it a special year with so many unique festivities. It’s special to live in a place that truly embodies the meaning of community.
Just because summer is winding down doesn’t give you any less reason to make the trip to coastal Douglas County.
Fishing and crabbing in the area are great right now. Bring your boat down and utilize one of the boat launches in Reedsport or Winchester Bay. There are several charter services available to take you out.
If you are more of a landlubber, you can always throw a line in directly from the rocks. Bring your own crab pot, or rent one down in Winchester Bay, and take your chances right off the dock.
If you don’t already have an angling or shellfish license, those are convenient to pick up at many locations in Reedsport and Winchester Bay.
Understandable, fishing is not for everyon, but our weather has been divine and downtown Reedsport has so much going on that you probably haven’t seen. Heading in on Highway 38, you will now be greeted by a large bronze elk statue in front of the post office. A bit further ahead on your left-hand side is a mural to celebrate Reedsport’s centennial. It happens to be an interactive mural, so make sure to take some fun pictures sawing logs.
You’ll also notice a few new businesses downtown. If you happen to be passing through on a Thursday or Friday you can visit the Farmers Bazaar.
Do you know that right here in Reedsport you can visit Forest Hills Golf Course? Just a half mile off Highway 101 is a beautiful 9-hole course that is well maintained, very reasonably priced and open to the public. Visit www.golfreedsport.com for more information.
The sound of OHVs are still buzzing through the dunes, but if that doesn’t appeal there is plenty of great food and shopping in Winchester Bay. The perfect setting for a serene afternoon.
You can always put your toes in the sand without stepping foot on the dunes. Miles of quiet, undisturbed beach isn’t a bad way to spend a day. You can avoid the sand altogether and take a stroll around Lake Marie or enjoy the Umpqua River Lighthouse. They have a wonderful museum and tours are offered daily.
It is all too easy to take for granted the beauty that surrounds us. Get out here and enjoy it! You can of course enjoy it wherever you are, but I am partial to coastal Douglas County.
If you have questions or would like more information feel free to call the Reedsport/Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce at 541-271-3495.
