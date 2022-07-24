Summer is finally here, and busy is the theme. Town people, out-of-towners, vacationers, coast travelers, family and friends — everyone is bustling around with lots to see and do.
Drain has seemed to shift from a pass-through town where few people stopped, to an enjoyable stop along the way for many, with lots of recent improvements and more to come.
New business continues to develop, and several locations are getting facelifts this summer. Fresh paint, new signage and small expansion can be seen at the Rose Bar & Restaurant, while our Dollar General got a complete remodel and is now offering fresh produce.
Sadly, the La Pinata has shut down, but already has new ownership and big changes! Rumor is, it will be two businesses in one location: a Mexican restaurant on one side and a bar on the other side — paying homage to years gone by.
Country Cabin Coffee and Laundry is now up and running. Open seven days a week with walk-in and drive-thru service for espresso drinks, pastries, ice cream, soft-serve and hot food, along with a clean and bright laundromat on the other side of the building. This is a welcome and much needed service here in Drain.
Beaver Creek Unique continues to offer an eclectic mix of items and oddities for those looking, and they even offer classes from time to time — always family-oriented and fun! Meatworx has expanded its retail butcher shop to include deli meats and cheeses, breads and condiments, as well as an ever-changing, seasonal offering of high-quality meats. They are the perfect stop to pickup dinner, stock your freezer or grab a snack.
Summer Business Highlight: The Shoppe is now under new ownership and plans to reopen soon under the name Salt & Light Co. It will remain a boutique store and hair salon as it was previously, with many of the same types of items. New owner Heidi Ramsey is excited to bring her vision to life in this adorable space, and will now be open five days each week. Check out her Facebook page for details on the upcoming soft opening.
On-Going and Upcoming Events:
Garden Club — Every third Saturday at 1:30 p.m., Mildred Whipple Library
Farmer’s Market — Every Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Drain City Parking Lot (next to Ray’s, through Aug. 27)
Victorian Tea and Garden Tour — July 31, 3-6 p.m., self-guided tour around Drain
Citywide Yard Sale — Aug. 13, starts at 7 a.m.; lasts all day
The Drain Chamber along with its sub-committee, The Citizens for the Betterment of Drain, continue to work on a list of beautification and improvement projects for our town. Our main focus is to create and maintain a welcoming environment for families and businesses.
New members are always welcome to join our meetings every third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Drain Civic Center.
Be sure to check out the Drain Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for updated information and to get involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.