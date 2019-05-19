Summer is coming, and Elkton has a great lineup of events to keep you entertained. The fun begins with a huge rummage sale Saturday, May 25 to benefit the Elkton Community Education Center at 15850 Highway 38. Doors open at 9 a.m. For more information, call 541-584-2692.
On June 7, Farm Pickins Mercantile is launching a series of monthly First Friday events with live music, local art, wine tasting, locally grown cut flowers and organic produce from 5 to 7 p.m. at 236 First Street in Elkton. This is a great opportunity to discover Crew Work Wines, led by fourth-generation winemaker Nathan Wood and partner Casey Zarnes. June’s event will feature smoked brisket sliders and strawberry shortcake from Big K Guest Ranch. For more information, call 541-584-2210.
Party in the streets June 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a benefit for the Elkton Fire Department. There will be live music, fire truck demos, dunk tank, silent auction, kids’ games and a fabulous BBQ Chicken Dinner for $15 ($5 for kids under 10). Hosted by Brandborg Winery at 345 First Street. For more information, call 541-584-2870.
Welcome the butterflies back to the Elkton Community Education Center’s Butterfly Pavilion during the annual Blooms & Butterflies Celebration June 22. Highlights include a 5K Run/Walk, live music, craft vendors, artist booths, and tours of historic Fort Umpqua. Run registration is at Eventbrite.com ($20 Early Bird; $25 after June 1st); entrance to the festival is free. Butterfly costumes encouraged! For more information, call 541-584-2692.
Celebrate Dad at Big K Guest Ranch’s Father’s Day Burgers & Brew event Sunday June 16th. Enjoy gourmet burgers and local beers on tap for $25 per person ($15 for kids ages 4-12). Bring your rod and reel (and fishing license); Big K will waive their river access fee. The entrance is at 20029 Highway 138, near mile marker five. For more information, call 541-584-2295.
Enjoy traditional Celtic music in a beautiful vineyard setting at Bradley Vineyards with the musical trio Golden Bough on Sunday July 21 at 5:00 pm. Tickets are $15-$20 and available at Eventbrite.com. For more information, call 541-584-2888.
The music continues July 27 and 28 at Flutestock honoring Native American flute music. Visit with traditional flute makers, take a lesson and enjoy the performances in the serene setting of ECEC’s native plant park and amphitheater. Free admission. For more information, call 541-584-2692.
Explore Elkton area wineries by bike on August 17 followed by a concert by Cottage Grove band Windy Ridge. This is a great entry-level bike tour and there will be kid-friendly activities so the whole family can participate. Start and end your ride at ECEC, and watch our website for more information.
There’s lots more going on, including a workshop about Monarch butterfly habitat restoration on June 1, a book reading by Andrea Scharf author of Saving Big Creek on June 15, and an American Mountain Men camp at Fort Umpqua on August 9 through 11. And don’t forget Elkton’s annual Fort Umpqua Days Celebration over Labor Day weekend—more on that in the August column! A full calendar of events can be found at elktonbutterflies.com/events.
See you in Elkton!
