As the new Chamber President of the Myrtle Creek/Tri City Area Chamber of Commerce, this is my first Chamber Update. I (Carol Olson) am the owner of Homestead Furniture & Gifts in Myrtle Creek.
We began 2019 with a number of new people on our Chamber Board: Lacey Williams, Broker at Trueblood Real Estate, new Board Member; Susan Harris, Owner of The Happy Donut, new Board Member; Denise Ware, Owner of Socos Coffee and former Board Member, new Vice President. Returning: Ted Romas, Happily Retired, Secretary/Treasurer; Sue Westbrook, Retired, Board Member; and Terri Day, Volunteer Manager at St Vincent de Paul, Board Member. I look forward to working with this fine group of people.
Myrtle Creek is where ‘small town America of decades-gone-by’ ... stands still. As you exit I-5 at exit 108 and cross the beautiful old 1930’s stone bridge across the Umpqua, you will find a Main Street with many old buildings full of character. Turn left on Third Avenue to a Street of homes from 1900-05, including a Victorian Bed & Breakfast and Tea Room! Turn right on Second Ave to Millsite Park with a bandstand for summer concerts, one of two old covered bridges, a fountain, walking paths, and an area to park your RV.
- Our Main Street has TWO Mexican restaurants, a hotel, a saw shop, an espresso shop, an eye doctor, a bakery for people and for dogs, a furniture store with the lowest Ashley prices, an artisan mall with quality hand-crafted items, silk-screening, a barber shop, a beauty salon, mini marts, gas, insurance, realtors, property management, research, a bank, bargain shops, hamburgers, and Ed & Mo’s Diner. That’s just on Main Street!
Our side streets offer bargain shops, hair & nails, tanning, dog grooming, insurance, realtors, taxes, hardware, cabinet making, picture framing, photos, computer repair, auto repair, construction and logging offices, and a bank. But it doesn’t stop there!
As you pass through town and Main St turns into Old Pacific Hwy, there are many more dining and shopping opportunities. Including auto supplies, building supplies, tires, gas, glass blowing, storage units, u-haul rentals, groceries, bargain shops, gifts, garden supplies, feed, pot, guns, smokes, trucking, chiropractor, doctors, dinner theatre, RV Park, and as you approach the freeway at exit 103, don’t forget the donuts!
Did I mention Golf? Bowling? Too much to see and do in one day! Spend a weekend here!
Despite the recent snow, loss of electric and internet, and sporatic cell service, our 61st Annual Citizen Awards Banquet at the local Elks Lodge happened right on schedule! Our theme was ‘A Spring Luau’ with a Hawaiian meal served by Rolling Thunder BBQ. This is an event that our Chamber puts on every year to honor the business achievements and community service of people in our community.
We were honored to have State Representative Gary Leif and Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress and his wife, Chris Boice and Tim Freeman join us.
- This year we honored Ed &
- Mo’s Diner as Business of the Year, former Mayor Ken & Marilyn Brouillard — Lifetime Achievement Award, Josh Norton and Terri Sutch Day as Man and Woman of the Year, Ray Munoz — Special Recognition Award, Jodie Hall and Melodie Branham — Chamber President’s Award, and Maureen Butler and Frank Bartley — Legacy Circle Awards.
Pastor Dan Jocoy entertained us with his ukelele before giving the invocation. Zip Lines, Escape Rooms, Ducks baseball, Beavers football, and Shakespearean Play Tickets were auctioned off by auctioneer Jeff Johnson. And our Master of Ceremonies was our new Mayor of Myrtle Creek, Matt Hald! FBLA Students, under the direction of Sandy Edwards, helped throughout the event. A fun evening was enjoyed by all.
A Sub-Committee of the Chamber, the Bring Em In Committee, has recently published a 2019 Community Calendar. It lists all of the Community Events sponsored by the various organizations in our community.
New Businesses/Organizations joining the Chamber in 2019 are:
Cow Creek Tribal Community Center, Everything Umpqua, Family Church, Gary Leif, Grants Pass and Josephine County Chamber, Sony Murray Realty and Sunrise Enterprises Inc.
The Bring Em In Committee is also working on a new Caricature Map, showing business locations throughout our 97457 zip code. So, as you begin your tour of Myrtle Creek/Tri City, stop at one of our businesses on Main Street and pick up a copy of the current map! We hope to see you soon!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.