As we move into fall, we have a theme for Myrtle Creek! And it includes the Tri City area too! It is called The Steelhead Run.
As you get off the freeway at Exit 108, travel down Main Street, continue south on old highway 99 and return to the freeway at Exit 103, this route is now The Steelhead Run.
You will soon see businesses along the way, such as Goodog Bakery, showing their support for our new theme in various ways. In 2020 there will be a prize for the business with the best depiction of The Steelhead Run.
The “Bring Em In Committee,” put in place by the Rural Development Initiative three years ago, came up with this theme. They have spent the past three years researching, then developing marketing tools to promote the 97457 area and its businesses.
They are responsible for developing a parks brochure, events brochures that will list local events for the entire year, a historic walking tour brochure and they just put out their second caricature map showing 61 local businesses.
Dinner on the Bridge, catered by Midtown Grill, was sold out before the event and was a success once again!
At our September chamber meeting, Josh Norton, City Recorder, spoke to us about the city’s goals for the year. Our Chamber Board feels it is important to hear from each entity and organization about what they do throughout the year and how we can help support them! We will be hearing from the Garden Club at our Oct. 3 chamber meeting.
Upcoming Events:
Sept. 28 — South Umpqua School Foundation’s Auction
Oct. 18-19 — Garden Club’s Fall Yard Sale
Our next chamber sponsored event:
Oct. 31 — Halloween Street Fair w/a Carnival sponsored by the Elks.
Nov. 22 — Art, Beer, & Wine Walk sponsored by the Main Street Association.
Dec. 7 — Christmas Tree Lighting on Main Street
Dec. 14 — D.R. Johnson Memorial Truckers Light Parade
So that is our schedule until I write again. Take a drive over to our area. Enjoy our restaurants. Shop our unique little shops. Pick up a caricature map at one of our stores on Main Street and explore places you have not visited before!
