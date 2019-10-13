Oakland is open for business and wearing its beautiful fall colors. The gold and red tree foliage standing bright against the deep green of our forests provides classic Oregon fall vistas.
Come to Oakland and enjoy the drive as well as the destination. When in town, if you are lucky, the golden afternoon sun will make the historic red brick buildings glow. It is no wonder we see photographers posing clients on our backdrops for student’s class photos or other special occasion photos. If the town could charge each photographer a dollar for the use of our backdrops we’d have ample resources to maintain the historic community.
But seriously we hope they and all visitors enjoy Oakland and partake of our shops and amenities.
Thursdays through Sundays are the best times to find all the stores open, although several are open seven days. Many are open late on Fridays so you can shop before going to dinner at Tolly’s, the Lamplighter or the Oakland Tavern.
Don’t ever think that if you’ve seen one antique shop you’ve seen them all. Each shop in Oakland has a different array of items and if you are looking for something specific, ask, the proprietor may know which store might have it.
Plus, Oakland is famous for events. Next up is Halloween where City Hall is turned into a haunted house. One room is not so scary — for the little folks — while the other is for the not so faint of heart. The Haunted House is open from 6-8 p.m. Bring a can of food for the food pantry.
After visiting the Haunted House, head downtown. Most businesses welcome trick or treaters and some offer hot cider or other specialties.
In November we have our 14th Annual Sip N Stroll from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 23; tickets are $15. Go on a treasure hunt to get your passport stamped at each business to be eligible for bewitching gift baskets. Rides in the Cinderella horse drawn carriage will be available for purchase.
After parties will be held until 7 p.m. at The Speakeasy, Tollys, Triple Oak Wine Vault and the 1918 Speedshop. It is a chance to try wines from many Umpqua Valley wineries and local breweries while strolling through our businesses. Come for the event and invite friends to stay the night in Oakland or Sutherlin to enjoy a weekend of shopping and wine tasting.
After Sip N Stroll, our holiday events take off. Oakland is at its best at Christmas. Downtown businesses go all out with lights and decorations yielding a Norman Rockwell like look. Our Christmas tree in the center of the street sets the tone. Come watch it being decorated the day after Thanksgiving and bring your kids to the Christmas tree lighting from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 to enjoy caroling and storytelling around the tree.
Come visit: Oakland is open for business and fun, with seasonal events and unique shopping in October, November and December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.