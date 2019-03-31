It is spring in Oakland. The daffodils are in their full glory and the wild plum are blooming. Some plum trees are blooming from a horizontal position, having been knocked down by our storm. It’s almost like they are determined to celebrate spring in spite of the storm. But much of the debris has been cleaned up and Oakland is open for business.
There are some new businesses, some new renovations and old favorites to visit. Tolly’s reopened under the guidance of Paul Tollefson, the son of the original owners. Come see what new offerings he has paired with old favorite sandwiches and desserts.
One of the ancient wood warehouses by the railroad has been renovated into the Speakeasy, an event center for any special occasion you might plan. Across the street is the Flour Mill, which now holds an array of antique vendors. Oakland is known for its variety of antique stores and there is always new old stuff to find. Check out Worldly Goods, Oakland Antiques, Olde Town Antiques, Funky Boutique, the Ice House and others, in addition to the Flour Mill. To make a visit to Oakland more enjoyable, start your day at the Eye Opener coffee shop or the Daisy Hill Bakery. After shopping, there is the new Lamplighter Inn in addition to Tolly’s. To relax in the afternoon, there is the Oakland Tavern and Triple Oak Wine Vault.
Oakland is compact enough to wander through the whole downtown and find all the new things happening in the old historic buildings. Come anytime or come to one of our special events. Upcoming events are the Oakland Car Show and Shine on May 11 and the City Wide Garage Sale on May 18. Visit historicoaklandoregon.com for a full year event schedule.
