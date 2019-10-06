Fall is here, school is in session and things are certainly hopping in Riddle! The Main Street flower baskets have given way to fall colors of the planter boxes. The beauty of fall is all around us.
This is a lovely time of year for country drives. We invite you to come on down and enjoy the miles and miles of scenery in our Cow Creek Valley.
There are many and varied meetings for all that is happening in Riddle. Check out facebook “The Buss in Riddle” for a complete, updated list. Volunteers are always welcome and needed to ensure that all these “happenings” keep happening.
With fall comes fall sports, if you are looking for good, clean, cheap entertainment, look no further than the local football fields or volleyball courts. If that isn’t your cup of tea, soccer and youth cheer are all working hard at their crafts. Children of all ages are enjoying the benefits of clean air, teamwork and exercise, they will appreciate your attendance and support!
Main Street Market, a recent and very welcome addition to our community is now offering fresh produce! Stop in and check out all they have to offer. Loyalty points were earned with the early morning schedule change to accommodate our hunters opening morning. Patrons had hot breakfast offerings to get the day started as well as an opportunity to pick up the items that may have forgotten in the opening day rush.
City Hall is sporting new hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and now offers notary service. Stop in to meet our hard-working city crews. You will see the guys out working this time of year preparing for winter, trying keep ahead of all the fall leaves that love to create havoc with our gutters. We appreciate their hard work, show them the love!
Kudos to our fire department and first responders for their Herculean efforts during Challenge of the Hero’s. Through their hard work and volunteer efforts they raised $500 for the Community Violence Prevention charity.
The R.I.S.E. group is hosting their movie night at the Community Center on October 9th. The movie is free to all, refreshments are available for purchase.
Trunk or Treat will be returning for the fourth year, games candy, scary costumes, all things Halloween can all be found in the High School Parking Lot. Downtown decorating contest and candy handouts will begin at 4 p.m., ending at the Trunk or Treat at the High School.
The IRISH PRIDE Booster Club dinner and auction is scheduled for Nov. 9. Be on the lookout to buy your tickets soon.
The Mixed Nuts craft fair is on the calendar for Nov. 16, also at the community center. This fair showcases many local artists and their wares; it’s never too early to start Christmas shopping!
On Nov. 30 the Riddle Area Chamber of Commerce will be sponsoring Small Business Saturday, more to come on that.
Glenbrook Country Christmas will be at the Masonic Hall Dec. 5-7. If you miss the Mixed Nuts in November, you owe it to yourself to hit this one! High quality items, from handmade to repurposed and everything in between. Make a day of it, have lunch in the historic Masonic Hall while enjoying all this top shelf event has to offer.
The 26th Annual Timber Truckers Light Parade route begins at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and follows Old Highway 99 to Myrtle Creek. Come early, pick your spot, light your bon fire, sip your hot chocolate and enjoy the best truckers light show in the Northwest.
Editorial: Keep Oregon Green, please don’t litter! Thank you, Douglas County, for appointing an officer to assist grassroot efforts to keep our county clean and clear of refuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.