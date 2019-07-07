Another Riddle Sawdust Jubilee has come and gone with a big bang! There were many events, booths and activities and a parade to highlight our small town. While we are recovering from this event we would like to take this opportunity to thank all the vendors, sponsors and volunteers who put in time, effort, money, blood, sweat and love to make this event successful.
Even though the Jubilee is behind us there is still plenty going on in Riddle. We have exciting weekly events sponsored by Riddle City Library. Sports camps scheduled through-out the summer (check the social media sites for complete lists) beginning with youth basketball followed by youth cheer camp, volleyball camps and ending with a football camp for various age groups.
We are excited to welcome new businesses to Main Street, the Main Street Mart & Deli (former location of the fitness center) is due to open its doors quite momentarily. We also welcome Creative Sensations on Main Street. The old VFW hall has been partially transformed into a home for “everything that smells good.” We are enjoying having an entrepreneur selling farm fresh eggs, produce and baked goods in the VFW parking lot. These new additions are a welcome and perfect fit to our current downtown businesses. The search is still on for a gas station and a beauty salon, so if you know anyone, we have real estate available!
In recent jaunts around town it is noticed that we have kiosk type covers at our transit stops to keep our travelers dry in the winter months and shaded in the summers.
A group is forming to start the funding for a splash pad in the park at City hall (not to be confused with Turtle Park downtown). This will be a large undertaking for a grassroots organization with the able assistance of our Riddle Park committee. Stay tuned.
