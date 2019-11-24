Thanksgiving is here, which means it’s time for Elkton’s Art & Wine Tour this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This year’s tour includes 30 artisans, four wineries and six eateries — some that are only open during the tour.
A highlight this year will be Santa’s visit to Elkton’s tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at the City Park on River Drive.
Start your tour at the Elkton Community Education Center (ECEC), 15850 Highway 38, to pick up a tour passport and visit 10 artisan booths. The ECEC café will be serving specialty coffee drinks and homemade soup, with live music Saturday by Mark Malefyt from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1-2 p.m.
Head out from there to visit local artists in their home studios including printmaker Marsha Mello, gold and silversmith Cliff Scharf, painter Nancy Scharf, weaver Trudy Wilkinson and Jayme Allen of Firebug Pottery. Enjoy local wine and holiday cheer at River’s Edge Winery, Bradley Vineyards, Lexème Wines and Brandborg Winery.
Other artists are featured at Farm Pickins Mercantile on First Street, where you can shop for vintage and repurposed furniture, decorations, Big K specialty meats and more while enjoying breakfast, lunch, ice cream or an espresso. Musician Mark Malefyt will play there on Friday from 2-4 p.m.
There’s another group show at the historic Elkton Lodge, featuring artist Jen Wolfe and a bake sale to raise money for holiday lighting at Elkton’s City Park. This is a great opportunity to check out the progress new owners Jenny Peddicord and Dylan Zodrow are making on renovating the historic building.
Want to turn your tour into a weekend getaway? Big-K Guest Lodge is serving a special Thanksgiving Day Dinner and offering a $99 cabin special; their dining room will be open for breakfast, dinner and lunch all weekend.Call 541-584-2295 for reservations.
The Elkton RV Park is offering 25% off nightly RV stays and is in walking distance of many tour sites; be sure to mention the Art & Wine Tour when you check in.
Your passport includes a map with hours for each site. Collect stamps at five locations and enter to win a raffle basket filled with wine and gifts from local businesses. Bring your passport to Tomaselli’s restaurant for 15% off a meal or bottle of wine. Arlene’s, El Guerrero Azteca, Elkton Food Center and the Elkton Station are also participating.
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, we’d also like to thank everyone who supported Elkton’s all-volunteer Rural Fire Department at a street party hosted by Brandborg Winery in June or bought a raffle ticket for a Fire HD 10 tablet supplied by Reliance Connects. Assistant Chief Dave Wiley said that the department raised enough to put modern automatic defibrillators in each emergency response unit. The lucky winner of the tablet was Monte Cox from Oakland.
Elkton’s Art & Wine Tour is a great way to spend time with family and friends while shopping for one-of-a-kind gifts. Tour passports and maps with each location’s hours are available online at www.elktonbutterflies.com/event/elkton-art-wine-tour.
See you in Elkton!
