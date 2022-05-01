With springtime comes some exciting growth and changes for the city of Drain! Flowers are beginning to bloom, baseball season has started, and we have a new interim mayor, a new city administrator and some new city council members.
There is a feeling of rejuvenation and anticipation for great things ahead.
New ownership is also the theme for our local restaurants. Brother’s Café is now open seven days each week and offering daily specials. The town is excited to have a local café again.
Both La Pinata and the Rose Bar & Restaurant are under new ownership and shaking things up with weekly entertainment and events, as well as revamped menus. Las Palmas Taqueria is open and offering tasty Mexican food in a fast-casual dining experience.
Two new businesses are coming soon: Country Cabin plans to offer a dual purpose location with coffee, pastries and food on one side and a laundromat on the other side. Up Your Alley Bowling has remodeled the old bowling alley and restaurant area and plans to revive the location and offer family entertainment and dining.
Spring season also means lots of events coming up. Drain has started a Garden Club which meets every 3rd Saturday of the month at 1:30 p.m. in the Mildrid Whipple Library. The Drain Farmer’s Market is set to be open each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting June 4 and going through Aug 27. The market will not be open for Fair week. The North Douglas County Fair is celebrating it’s 100th year with lots of family friendly activities and events planned! Fair weekend is July 22-24. The Victorian Tea and Garden Tour will be held Sunday, July 31st. Come enjoy touring the lovely gardens and businesses of Drain from 3-6 p.m. Dress in your best tea party outfit (not required) and enjoy the free self-guided tour with refreshments and entertainment at several stops. The Citywide yard sale, sponsored by the North Douglas volleyball team, will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 starting at 7 a.m. This is always a fun event and is expected to have a great turnout this year
The Drain Chamber continues to focus on our ongoing projects as well. The chamber, along with their sub-committee The Citizens for the Betterment of Drain, have a list of projects aimed at the preservation, improvement and beautification of our little gem of a town.
Some topics we focus on include beautification projects (fountains, light posts, storefront improvements), possible restoration of our covered bridge and establishing a historical society and museum. We aim to make our town more family-oriented and business-friendly.
New members are always welcome to join our meetings every third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Drain Civic Center.
Be sure to check out the Drain Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for updated information and to get involved (@DrainChamberofCommerce).
