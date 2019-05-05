Winston Trader Days — May 31 through June 3
Winston’s Trader Days Celebration and City-Wide Garage Sale will kick off with Friday night festivities at Civic Wayside Park from 5 to 9 p.m. on May 31. Beer, wine, food and vendors selling their wares will gather to the sounds of music and a little something for everyone.
The event continues Saturday with kids’ activities, vendors and food at Civic Wayside Park. The chamber is hosting a 50/50 raffle; the winner will be drawn at 4 p.m. on Saturday and will receive half the raffle proceeds. Get your tickets at the chamber booth in the park or purchase them early at the Winston Visitors Information Center.
Once again, the chamber will provide a map of city-wide garage sales, which will be available at the chamber booth. You can get your garage sale on our “Community-Wide Garage Sale Map” for just $2 by coming to the Winston Visitors Information Center between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and signing up. Questions? Call Sandra at 541-425-0015.
Too busy to have a garage sale?
The chamber is accepting donations of used items in good condition. You can bring them to the visitors Information Center, 30 NW Glenhart Ave., Winston, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Funds raised will go toward chamber activities. Any items not sold at Trader days will be donated to Sunrise Enterprise, a nonprofit organization that helps people with disabilities find meaningful employment.
Corn dogs & raffle tickets
The Winston-Dillard Melon Festival Association is selling their deliciously famous, all-beef, hand-dipped corn dogs at Winston Grocery Outlet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 15. Come get a corn dog or two before they sell out. Your dollars help support the association as they raise funds for the Winston-Dillard Melon Festival, an annual family-friendly event that has been a mainstay of Winston for more than 50 years.
They’re also selling raffle tickets for a travel voucher valued at $3,000, which can be used for a cruise, air fare, or other travel package of your choice. Tickets are selling fast, so get yours now.
Winston’s Summer Nite Cruise is always a hit
People from all over the state of Oregon will be in town for Winston’s annual Summer Nite Cruise on Saturday, July 13, 5 to 10 p.m. Winston’s cruise is open to all makes and models, including trucks, Jeeps and motorcycles. The popular event will include food and craft vendors, door prizes and special cruise t-shirts and dash plaques.
Join us at the monthly Third Friday Chamber breakfast meeting
The chamber’s next networking breakfast will be Friday, May 17, at Willee’s Café, and will feature a conversation with Lenny Huiras, owner of Vital Signs NW, who will discuss the ins and outs of the decision to move his business from the Portland area to Winston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.