December is such a magical month leading up to Christmas. The anticipation builds in the hearts of children and adults alike. In our community of Sutherlin, we come together all month long to share our joy and blessings.
When you think of celebrating Christmas, think of coming to our little Timber Town throughout the month of December.
Kicking off the celebration is our annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Central Park on Sunday, Dec. 8. Because of its popularity, our venue has changed to accommodate our growing attendance and our single Christmas Tree has expanded to three large trees ranging in height from 20-30 feet festooned with LED lights and surrounded by brightly colored presents.
Our celebration will kick off at 4:45 p.m. with hot cocoa and coffee being served up by our local Chamber member, Starbucks Coffee.
We are also introducing a fun new event at our tree lighting, the Who-ville Hairdo Contest sponsored by another active Chamber member, Walk-in Hair Cuts. Participants are encouraged to arrive with wacky hairdos inspired by the movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Throughout the event there will be carolers from Sutherlin High School circulating to get everyone into the holiday spirit. Santa and Mrs. Claus should make an appearance and be available for children to share their wish lists and the finale will take place around 5:30 p.m. with the lighting of the Christmas Trees.
Come to downtown Sutherlin and visit the Rotary Event Center at 123 W. Central from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 13, 14, 20 and the 21 for our Timber Town Christmas Bazaar sponsored by our local Rotary. You will be sure to find many handmade items from a multitude of venders that will perfectly suit at least a few people on your Christmas list.
While you are there, be sure to check out the beautiful storefront windows and the Gingerbread Houses decorated by local Chamber members and businesses and vote for your favorite!
Sutherlin really shows its spirit of service at the Lion’s Christmas Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14. The Sutherlin Community Center is filled with beautiful trees decorated by local businesses and organizations. There will be carolers, games, crafts, a storybook corner and Mrs. Claus and Santa reappear to greet the guests.
One of the most popular and fun family events is the Sutherlin Timber Town Toy Land Electric Light Parade taking place at 7 p.m. Dec. 21. This year’s theme is Christmas Vacation. The parade route will head south on Taylor Road to Comstock than north to Central Avenue and then east to the Sutherlin City Park. My family has made a tradition of grabbing hot cocoas for everyone and meeting up with friends to watch the parade together.
While you are visiting Sutherlin for all of these holiday events, be sure to visit some of our local businesses or check out many of the new businesses that are expanding the services and options we have for our growing town. Our community is bursting with so many small businesses who are great to work with and pride themselves on quality and personal service.
Also remember that if you are needing any information or advice, stop by our little log cabin where we house the Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center at 1310 W. Central Ave. Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. A friendly, experienced volunteer will be there to provide you with the locals take on where to go and you can find an abundance of information if you are making holiday travel plans.
Merry Christmas and we hope you join us in Sutherlin for a Timber Town Christmas experience.
