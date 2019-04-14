Greetings from Glendale!
Spring has sprung in our Cow Creek Valley. Although there is still some rain, the flowers are blooming, the leaves are growing, and nature is letting us know that summer is just around the corner.
First and foremost, a giant thank uou to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), Central Oregon Pacific Railroad, and Douglas County Commissioners and Public Works. Thanks to the grant we received from ODOT and the participation from the Railroad and DC Public Works, we were able to repave the Third Street and Molly Street rail crossings. It is so nice. The City of Glendale thanks you!
For other happenings in Glendale, we have a lot of events coming up that you won’t want to miss. The Annual Easter Egg Hunt that is put on by the Cow Creek Valley Community Association (CCVCA) is at 1 p.m. on April 20 at Glendale’s City Park. Find the golden egg and get an Easter Basket. Also, the Azalea Fire Department is hosting one at the Long Fiber Park in Azalea at 1:30.
April 7 through 13 is National Library Week and the Glendale Community Library is promoting literacy through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. Thanks to a grant from Seven Feathers Casino, this program mails a free book to a child every month (under five years of age). Contact the Glendale Community Library for further information.
The Glendale Community Library is also holding their annual plant, book and bake sale May 10 and 11. All proceeds go to the library to keep it up and running.
The Glendale Baseball, Softball and Little League is starting. Watch for schedules around town and on the various Glendale websites & Facebook pages. Also, the Glendale High School Drama club is putting on one last show for the school year in May. These kids are amazing and so talented! They always put on such a wonderful show and very entertaining!
The Top Hat Theatre Co. will be performing at the Wolf Creek Inn on April 12, 13, 20, 21, 26, and 27. It is 6 p.m. for dinner and the show starts at 7 p.m. This theatre company puts on such great performances. If you have not been to one, it is a must see. Call 541-866-2474 for more information.
CCVCA will be hosting a bake sale on May 11 at the Glenway Superstore here in Glendale. All proceeds go to CCVCA which funds many of the events here in Glendale. Also, the Olivette Church will be having a bake sale on June 14. Come purchase some amazing baked treats and fellowship with friends!
For some more exciting news, on May 14 CCVCA will be hosting the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus!! Yes, the Circus is coming to town!! Enjoy a magical day under the big top with the whole family. Pre-show tickets are $12/adults and for seniors and children ages 2 to 12, the tickets are $7. You can get your pre-show tickets at Morningstar Coffeehouse, Now and Then Boutique, Back Door Salon (all located in Glendale) or the website https://squareup.com/store/culpepper-and-merriweasther-circus. The circus will be at the Glendale High School, 10598 Azalea-Glen Rd., Glendale, OR. Show times are 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. This will befun, so come and enjoy the show.
As you can see, we have plenty of events happening this Spring and into Summer. Don’t forget to look for all of the 4th of July events. Glendale puts on quite an event with awesome fireworks. Come enjoy some fun with us. Bring the kids and a picnic (or eat at a local establishment) to enjoy the new playground equipment, play a few rounds of Disc Golf, and enjoy time and conversation in our wonderful little city.
