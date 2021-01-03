GLENDALE — Greetings from Glendale!
Happy New Year! I am sure we all are glad that 2020 is over. Here is to a bright new and better 2021.
There has not been a lot going on as I am sure you all can guess. Most of the Thanksgiving and Christmas festivities were cancelled. With that being said, we did have some activities going on that put big, huge smiles on people’s faces.
First, I would like to start off by saying thank you to some incredibly special people that were extremely generous in helping Glendale replace our lights and some Christmas decorations. The City of Glendale received donations from A & M Transport, The Swanson Group, Avista, CART (a wonderful local non-profit), Pacific Power and Light (PP&L), Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, Douglas FastNet, Civil West Engineering, and a very wonderful family that also made a generous donation.
We also had a resident that had moved and donated her Christmas decorations for the Community Christmas Tree. The tree itself was from Bob Jones and Tommy Rizzo. Thank you.
The new lights are so bright and beautiful, the new decorations added so much, and because of their generosity, we will have even more next year. It was great to see and hear all of the compliments from the residence and the smiles on their faces.
As far as activities go, some residents got together and put on a Christmas parade. They gathered in Azalea, went down Old 99 to the Glendale Community Christmas Tree. There were a lot of participants and the talk is that they want to do it again next year. Santa was on a truck and there was a wonderful family that was there to hand out presents for the children. It was great to see that nothing was stopping the Christmas Spirit here in Glendale. What an amazing community we have!
Now that winter has set in, we are looking forward to Spring. There is talk of schools starting in person learning again, restrictions may be opening up a little more soon, and in just a few months, we will be able to enjoy the sunshine and warmer weather. We are looking forward to warmer weather to complete some projects.
One project that we have been working on is completed. Our Collection project is complete thanks to Business Oregon, Pacific Excavation, Inc. and Civil West. This project had been in the works for a while and we were finally able to get it completed with the help of those wonderful people. All of them were such a pleasure to work with. They were by our side every step of the way and we are so pleased. Thank You!
Until next time, stay safe and healthy and we sure hope to see you all in the upcoming events such as Easter and the Fourth of July.
