As we work our way through the last official month of winter, it’s a great time to recap what we’ve been up to in the Yoncalla area.
At our community Christmas party, we announced our choice for Yoncalla’s First Citizen. The 2019 honoree is a person who prefers to stay out of the limelight and do what she can to make our part of the world a better place. Please join me in congratulating Donna Dick. Donna is a long time resident of Yoncalla. Over the years, she has been active in the Lions Club and has run an annual winter jacket & blanket drive for our less fortunate neighbors in North Douglas County.
What really set Donna apart from the others in consideration is the fact that she has headed our Share & Care Food pantry since the passing of Joyce Everts and has done a wonderful job. Her efforts insure that over 100 families are able to enjoy traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners every year.
Donna will serve as Grand Marshall of our Independence Day Parade, next summer.
Next up, we will be partnering with the Yoncalla Summer Festival in organizing the Spring Craft Fair which will take place on Saurday, April 6. I am always amazed at the merchandise these talented artisans have produced. There really is something for everyone. So mark your calendar!
Soon, we will begin planning for the Fourth of July. I know it seems strange to be talking about this in February, buy if you are interested in a full day of patriotic fun, we have it in Yoncalla! A surprising parade in the morning, top-notch rodeo in the afternoon, pioneer games at the high school, and an Ice Cream Social in the early evening topped off with one of the best fireworks displays in the state.
Last year, we redesigned our logo that we are very proud of. The logo was designed by Yoncalla High graduate Courtney Hallgrimson, who currently resides in Sutherlin.
We would also like to welcome the following businesses to the Chamber:
Kathy’s Quilt Shop, Rice Hill
Why Not Bar & Grill, Yoncalla
Black & White Dog Café, Rice Hill
Finally, if you are interested in what is going on up here in the North County area, you can jump onto our Facebook page for news and events….while there, give us a like. We would appreciate it immensely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.