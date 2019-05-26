Greetings from Coastal Douglas County.
If you’ve made a trip to Reedsport/Winchester Bay by way of Highway 38 recently you have probably noticed some serious improvements happening. Apologies for any delays you may have experienced, but we are striving to make things even better starting with some adjustments to make downtown more pedestrian friendly with the addition of curb extensions and improved sidewalks. The flower baskets have been added, thanks to Old Town Reedsport Merchants Association and many community supporters.
You may also notice soon the addition of new planters and benches so you can spend more time relaxing in Old Town Reedsport. Some of the exciting changes taking place won’t be seen quite as quickly.
The Reedsport Main Street Program has secured a grant that will help several businesses repair roofs and awnings. Be prepared to visit often and take note of all the great improvements taking place.
Make your plans for Father’s Day Weekend because so much will be going on.
This year the Reedsport/Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating 20 years of chainsaw carving excellence in Reedsport. Bob and Cindy King started this competition back in 2000. We are sad that Bob and Cindy won’t be able to join us this year because of prior international commitments, but look forward to seeing them return in 2020.
We have some fun plans to celebrate 20 years and hope you will all join us. Returning this year is Chris Foltz with his son Porter.
Make sure you don’t miss Sunday, June 16, as Ryan Anderson and Chris Foltz put on a spectacular ice carving demonstration. Of course, those are just a couple of hometown favorites that you can expect to see in the full line up of 40 Carvers. We are fortunate enough to have a total of seven International Carvers coming from Canada, Argentina, Japan and Australia.
Thanks to Makita and with some help from Ryan Anderson, the International Carvers will be working with new and improved equipment for 2019 and years to come.
Lots of new names to the Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Carving Championship this year. In addition to the amazing art there will be some awesome raffles generated entirely by the generosity of our wonderful community.
Take a chance on winning some very cool items that support our local businesses as well as these artists that come to Reedsport, and create this spectacular art over the four-day event. The Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Carving Championship takes place from Thursday, June 13, through Sunday, June 16. You can visit www.oregonccc.com for more information.
June 14 — June 16 you can take a short walk from Rainbow Plaza over to the Reedsport Community Center at 451 Winchester Avenue and visit the Rock and Gem Show. Admission is free and there is much to be seen. There are displays, vendors, raffles and interactive games for the kids. Saturday morning, June 15, take the family to the Reedsport Volunteer Fire Department for their annual Fahter’s Day Pancake Feed, then take a stroll down Fir Avenue and enjoy the Art Walk. Lots of great vendors will line the streets with thoughtful and fun pieces of art for display and sale. You may notice a theme as the Art Walk honors Reedsport’s 100th birthday with the theme of “Proud Past, Promising Future.” On Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, the Umpqua Discovery Center treats fathers to free admission. It’s certainly more than you can fit in one day.
Visit www.reesportcc.org for information on where to stay, where to eat, and what to do with your time on the beautiful Oregon Coast.
While you are at the Chamber website make sure you don’t miss the new Winchester Bay walking map. In case viewing it online isn’t enough you can pick up your very own copy at the Reedsport/Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce on Frontage Road or at any of the businesses in Winchester Bay.
If you own an OHV don’t forget July 23 through July 28 is DuneFest. You can make your reservations online by visiting www.dunefest.com or by calling the Reedsport/Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce at 541-271-3495. Some very exciting things going on with races this year along with all the family fun you have come to expect at DuneFest. Enjoy an expanded vendor row, demo rides, and the return of the freestyle show! Follow the DuneFest Facebook page to keep up with everything going on. Wish I could tell you more, but you are just going to have to visit and check it all out for yourself.
In case you have questions, give us a call, The Reedsport/Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce would love to talk to you.
