A few weeks ago I sat in on an early morning webinar titled “A New Vision and Future for Chambers of Commerce” by Roger Brooks. It was very informative and was hosted by Henry Stevens with the Bring Em In Committee.
This subcommittee of the chamber is made up of a group of hard workers who meet each week to work a little on their projects. And they always finish what they start.
To sum up our winter events: Myrtle Creek had a successful Art, Beer and Wine Walk, followed by the Grand Illumination Christmas Tree Lighting and the DR Johnson Memorial Timber Truckers Light Parade.
The chamber board recently put together chamber welcome bags for all of 2019’s new chamber members and they will be going out to them soon. We gave the businesses and organizations who are current chamber members the opportunity to put things in the bags also.
Jen with The Angry Tooth has just painted a great Winter Wonderland Scene on one of the empty buildings on Main Street. And other buildings were getting some paint touch-ups by volunteers until the rain, then cold weather, arrived. I think the look of our Main Street is improving one building at a time.
When time has allowed, I have asked some of our organizations to speak at our chamber meetings, so our community will have an idea of what the different organizations do. Two months ago, Nancy Atkinson with the Garden Club spoke to us.
The Historical Society will speak at our next chamber meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 9 at the Elks Lodge on Main Street. They will tell us about what they do and the projects and events they do each year.
We just had our first committee meeting to begin planning our next Citizens Awards Banquet. So in March, the Ballroom at the Elks Lodge will be transformed into “Once Upon A Time.”
As Christmas approaches and we celebrate our traditions with friends and family, opening gifts, attending Christmas programs, concerts, candlelight Christmas Eve services, Christmas dinners and relaxing, taking much needed vacations.
I wish all of you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
