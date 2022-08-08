WINSTON — Flamingos stroll through the grass, lemurs scream from a pond, a train slowly passes under the trees and the sugary smell of cotton candy fills the air. If it sounds like a dream — it’s because it is.
The Wildlife Safari hosted its annual Dream Night event Saturday night — an event held for children and adults with disabilities and chronic illnesses to enjoy an evening of events, animals, food and fun.
Wildlife Safari’s executive director, Dan Van Slyke, called Dream Night the premiere event for the Winston-based drive-thru zoo.
“When people are going through cancer treatment, it always feels like this is scary, and what’s it going to be? And so they joke, they laugh, they make it as normal as they can,” Van Slyke said. “Well, we try to do the same thing out here. We try to make it fun, really a fun time, because what they’ve experienced over the last year has not been fun.”
One of the attractions, a train — with wheelchair accessible seating — that traveled around the outskirts of the park was one of the most popular of the night.
“There’s not a lot out there for these kids to do that’s accommodating,” said Teryl Hoffman, waiting in line to ride the train after traveling 4 hours from Estacada with Bryten Figgins and Beulah Russell to attend the event. “A lot of times we go places where kids with two feet can be involved, but other people are just watching or can’t participate. This lets them be the majority instead of a minority."
For employees at the Wildlife Safari, the months of preparation is worth the wait to see the results.
“Helping kids get excited about learning and seeing the animals, and I just love seeing them happy,” said Michael Burns, who has worked in the marketing department at the Wildlife Safari for 10 years. “Yeah, it’s one of the places where you can go and pretty much always end up happy.”
The Dream Night was lively, with a face painting booth, a magic show, games and plenty of animals to look at.
Marie McDanielle, 10, had her hair put into the shape of a unicorn horn at a booth.
A play, named "The Pirate Prince and the Very Big Fish," was performed in one of the larger rooms indoors.
Caleb Chartier, 12, reached out to touch a long snake named Ruby, dangling from a wall in the park.
“I’ve been here millions of times,” Chartier said. “It’s educational without having to go to school.”
Chartier, who attended with his family, was able to ride a train, look at exotic animals and even ride a camel. The Dream Night event is able to give rare opportunities to those with disabilities — allowing them to take part in events most others take for granted.
“It allows the kids to feel as normal as possible,” said Candice Roberts, who has attended the event with her 10-year-old daughter Sophia Roberts annually since 2013. “It lets kids see others with their disabilities.”
Sophia Roberts and Bryten Figgins both have osteogenesis imperfecta, which is an extremely rare bone disorder that affects how the body produces collagen, a protein, causing bones to become brittle and easily broken. Teryl Hoffman says the two only see each other at the yearly event — giving them a chance to make a friend who truly understands them.
Hoffman wants to see more businesses, amusement parks, zoos and museums take part in accessible activities such as this one — allowing for more connections to be made, more activities for kids to do and for more people to feel like they belong.
