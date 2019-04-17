A company named in a report on illegal logging practices in the Congo Basin alongside Roseburg Forest Products had its logging license at two sites suspended by the Gabon government.
Roseburg Forest Products pointed out in a press release it was not under investigation, but the source companies are. According to the Agence France Presse, only the Chinese Company, the Dejia Group, had licenses suspended.
The Dejia Group was singled out as the primary offender of logging practices in the Congo Basin Rainforest, the second largest in the world, in a report from non governmental agency Environmental Investigation Agency in March.
Roseburg Forest Products cut ties with two American companies that were alleged to infiltrate the American markets with illegally and unsustainably sourced wood in March before the report was released in its entirety.
The report came after a four-year investigation that claimed companies abused the rainforest and circumnavigated local logging laws by way of “bribery, tax evasion and forest crimes.”
