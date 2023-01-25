Rising River RV Resort & River House, located at 5579 SW Grange Road, has 91 full hook-up RV sites; 60 of them are for long-term guests. Several long-term tenants have joined a class-action lawsuit against the management company for its surging rent.
Green — Mary-Lela Gilbert has lived at Rising River RV Resort & River House in Green for five years with her husband, but due to surging rent she decided to join a class-action lawsuit against the company that owns the resort.
Gilbert’s attorney Troy Pickard filed the lawsuit Tuesday, demanding the landlord return the illegally increased rent money and pay statutory damages to the affected tenant.
In late October, Gilbert received a notice that her rent would go from $472 to $649 starting in December — a 37.5% increase.
Under Oregon’s Landlord and Tenant Law, landlords are allowed to raise rent by up to 14.6%.
Jessica Nichols, director of operations for northern campgrounds of Bluewater — the company that manages the RV resort — said Rising River is a transient campground not a mobile home park. As a campground the rates fluctuate.
“They (guests) don’t sign a yearly lease or anything like that,” Nichols said. “They have an agreement that they apply so they may stay for an extended period of time.”
Pickard, who has been practicing tenant law for 13 years, said, “Generally speaking, once a tenant has lived somewhere for more than 30 days, then they would be covered by the landlord tenant law.”
Pickard believes the rent was raised on dozens of tenants at the Green park.
Gilbert, who is retired and living on social security, said rent is her biggest expense. When she first moved to the park the rent was $395 and by May 2022 it was $430 a month.
“It’s all that we can afford,” Gilbert said.
Gerald Fox, 81, was told his rate would go up at the same rate as Gilbert’s. Fox has lived at the RV resort for 15 years, since his divorce.
“The most economical way to find another place to live was to buy an RV trailer and rent in a park,” Fox said.
Given the surge in rent, Fox is considering finding a new place to call home. He will also be joining Gilbert in the lawsuit to hold the company responsible.
“Most long-term residents, at least the ones I know, have moved,” Fox said. “There’s a couple of them that are still here. They’re in the same category as me — $649 takes most of their social security.”
Rising River RV Resort & River House has been operating for 25 years with 91 full hook-up RV sites. Since 2022, the complex has been managed by Maryland-based outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water.
Nancy Lu is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at nlu@nrtoday.com.
The first word that comes to mind is horrendous rates! Even by night to night standards. Also, with 60 of them for long-term, my question is how long is long term? It seems those might come under the standard rule of tenant law. Last note: if the roads are paved in gold then it is a good reason to raise the rates 30 to 40%. This is what happens when we have "outside" conglomerates running businesses here.
