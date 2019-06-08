A new senior living and memory care facility is scheduled to open in the summer of 2020.
Eugene-based Compass Living started construction this month on The Landing at 2490 NW Edenbower Blvd., which will have 94 apartments — 73 for senior living and 21 for memory care patients — with dementia or Alzheimer’s, spokeswoman Amira Fahoum said.
“A landing is where they would stage the logs, the trees that were cut down, before they floated them down the river,” Fahoum said. “Roseburg has traditionally been a lumber town, Oregon in general has actually been a lumber state and known for logging and that industry, so we felt that it was a pretty appropriate reference to the root of Roseburg.”
The facility would provide living, care and entertainment for seniors as well as jobs for about 60 people.
“Our mission is we’re guided by goodness, loyalty, faith and fun and really truly work to operate as a mission-driven company that feels like if we do the right things, the right things happen,” Fahoum said. “We try very hard not to operate with the corporate mindset, but we’re people taking care of people.”
Because it acts as a step between homecare and a nursing home, the facility will only need one registered nurse and the rest of the care “partners” will be trained and certified with the company.
“Somebody doesn’t necessarily need experience to be able to be hired for those positions,” Fahoum said. “They receive all of their certifications and their training — we provide them. It’s a little easier to hire than say a licensed medical professional who has to come in already with all their licenses and certifications.”
With a record-low unemployment rate nationwide, Fahoum said the company tries to make sure to stay competitive.
“What we’re trying to do is work to offer positions with a good company that treats them well and pays them fairly,” Fahoum said.
Douglas County Senior Services Director Jeanne Wright said housing for seniors is a growing and constant need, especially affordable housing.
“Two of the biggest needs are housing and transportation,” Wright said. “There’s pockets throughout Douglas County that have less housing available. I know that in the past, there has been a real housing crunch. Also, we’ve seen there be less opportunities for people to find affordable ways to live.”
The county is doing a needs assessment of what seniors need and what is available. Seniors or their family members may be eligible for services depending on health or income that could help pay for housing.
Compass Living is 5 1/2 years old and has 33 facilities in seven states, with 13 of them in Oregon. This will be the third facility the company has built from the ground up, the others being in Redmond and Central Point.
