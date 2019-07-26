Construction employment is up in 42 states and is the highest it’s ever been in Oregon, Colorado and Texas, according to the Associated General Contractors of America Labor Department.
At Guido Construction, the job growth has been obvious for about four years for Senior Project Manager Brady Sutton who has seen the company grow from eight people to about 40.
“We keep out work at an even flow, so we control how much work we want,” Sutton said. “The jobs have picked up considerably from, say, four years ago. It depends on how big you want to get and how much you think you can handle and how much you want to handle.”
Sutton said the company had a decrease from last year since they completed a big job, but the continual growth has been a nice byproduct of the economy. Now, the company has more of a struggle finding qualified employees than enough jobs to keep the employees paid.
“It looks to me like, as long as the economy stays strong, construction will stay strong, work will continue, and it will continue to grow,” Sutton said. “There’s a lot of people out there that can do construction, but we have a lot of specialties that we do. There’s a certain skill set that these people have to have. A lot of people will go to the bigger markets, just because the bigger markets have more work and the pay is a little different.”
The Oregon Employment Department released the county data for June on Tuesday. Over the year, manufacturing added about 50 jobs, financial activities added about 40 jobs and construction added about 30 jobs.
Douglas County’s seasonally adjusted June unemployment rate edged down to 5.3% compared with a revised 5.4% in May. This month’s rate is unchanged from the June 2018 rate of 5.3%. Oregon’s seasonally adjusted June unemployment rate was 4.1%; the national rate was 3.7%.
The county’s net total payroll employment increased by 290 jobs in June. There were seasonal gains in leisure and hospitality, construction, and federal government. There was a seasonal loss in local education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.