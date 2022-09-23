Douglas County payroll employment increased a seasonally adjusted 170 jobs in August, after a gain of 280 in July and a loss of 130 jobs in June.
The State of Oregon Employment Department released the numbers Tuesday, saying the county has regained 80% of the jobs lost in March and April 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.
Regional Economist Brian Rooney said in the not seasonally adjusted private-sector industries in August, there were gains in professional and business services of 190 jobs. in transportation, warehousing and utilities, 60 were gained, along with 40 in retail trade. On the flip side, Rooney said there was a loss of 50 in manufacturing.
Rooney said when comparing August 2022 with August 2021, total nonfarm employment increased by 590 jobs or 1.6%. Large over-the-year gains were seen in education and health services of 160, 130 in leisure and hospitality, 90 in wholesale trade and in transportation, warehousing and utilities. There were 90 losses in federal government, 40 in professional and business services and 30 in manufacturing.
Douglas County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up to 4.5% in August, compared with a revised 4.4% in July.
Douglas County’s record low unemployment rate was set in October 2019 at 4.4%. The rate is down from 5.5% in August 2021. The Oregon seasonally adjusted August rate was 3.7%, which was the same as the U.S. rate.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 and 1240 KQEN.
