A small window cling with DWN TWN RBG in stacked letters is slowly popping up in windows and doors around downtown Roseburg as Distinguished Apes owner Eric Andrews takes small handfuls at a time to businesses in the area.
The window cling is part of Andrews' efforts to bring uniformity to the downtown area. He paid $68 for 50 window clings and takes three or four at a time door-to-door to ask business owners to put one in their windows.
“It’s a non-affiliated way to try and spark community downtown, brand downtown,” Andrews said. “Downtowns have branding.”
The stickers pop up all over the place — above a door handle or in the corner of a window — which Andrews said will bring a consistent brand to the downtown area.
But it doesn't end with window clings. Andrews sees the potential for the logo to be used on T-shirts, hats, or other items that could be used to generate pride in the central district.
“The more people that come downtown, the less likely transients and vagrants will hang around," Andrews said. "The more people that come downtown, hopefully that trend will continue and more businesses will start popping up.”
So far, 15 business owners have agreed to put the window cling somewhere in their stores and Andrews hopes to get more. Only one business owner declined the window cling, Andrews said.
Mandi and Cody Dolan agreed to put one on the door at Umpqua Sweets & Treats and believe in the message Andrews is trying to spread.
“We consider ourselves part of the community downtown and I think it’s just a way to create awareness of downtown,” Mandi Dolan said. “The more people we get downtown here, I think is better for everybody. Anything we can do to make downtown a better place is desirable.”
The Dolans have been in the downtown area for less than a year but already see a need to remind people of what the area is and what it can be.
“I think it’s just kind of a neat symbol or gesture,” Cody Dolan said. “Just a common thing for everyone to support.”
Andrews said he’s met more business owners handing out the window clings than he has met since he opened two and a half years ago.
“What I would love to see is people to start maybe even taking pictures of it,” Andrews said. “Hashtagging the businesses they saw it in, helping spread those businesses and their social media.”
