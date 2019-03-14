The Downtown Roseburg Association released a survey on Monday asking what people think of downtown and what they want it to be.
Executive Director Susie Johnston-Forte said it will be open until the end of March and she’s hoping to get hundreds of responses.
“The more information we collect, the more we have to work with,” Johnston-Forte said. “We’re in a big planning phase and this is one of the ways we collect feedback.”
The survey is supposed to take about five minutes and the information collected will go to the Main Street Association when two representatives come in mid-April.
“We’ve had some big changeover,” Johnston-Forte said. “We have a strategic plan that was done mostly by other people. We want to make sure we’re heading in the right direction.”
She sent it out to “everyone we could think of” from business networking groups to the United Community Action Network and the organization’s own members.
Northwest Gallery members are not members of the organization, but Nancy Jolley found the survey on the Facebook page. She filled it out but Judy Nigh and Genell Tuter who were helping set up a new display in the art gallery’s front window, had not seen the survey.
“I like the size of downtown, weirdly enough,” Jolley said. “Less, the vacant buildings. We’ve got to people down here is the biggest thing.”
Nigh said she was concerned about the bike lane enforcement, especially after almost hitting a biker with a painting when he was riding on the sidewalk.
“For older people, it’s intimidating,” Nigh said. “I love the old architecture and that we have flower baskets all summer. And, what business we do have are good ones. If there was more of a draw downtown, people would come and not worry about people on the street.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.