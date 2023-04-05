WINSTON — Wildlife Safari is offering visitors the chance to meet Taryn and Kayode, the two southern white rhinos at the Rhino Boma Adventure.
The encounter is an opportunity to get up-close and personal with these gentle giants, who weigh approximately 5,000 pounds each.
Visitors can meet Taryn and Kayode, who both love a soft-spoken person that can offer belly rubs and good-natured company for $40 per adult and $20 per child. The encounter is available every day until April 16 and each weekend for the remainder of the spring and summer.
“Learn all about one of nature’s most impressive animals while they eat their breakfast and their keepers do a training session with them,” the description on the website reads. “You might even get the chance to feel how tough they are! They are shy though, so quiet voices are required.”
The encounter begins at 8 a.m., and a handler will drive visitors to Taryn and Kayode’s enclosure where they can interact with and learn about the rhinos. Wildlife Safari recommends the rhino encounter for people ages 10 and older.
Both rhinos were brought to Wildlife Safari at the age of 3. Taryn is a female and the more dominant of the pair, while Kayode is a younger male who loves to graze and wander the grounds in his free time.
Most days, Taryn and Kayode spend their time training with handlers, practicing new behaviors to stay active and build trust. Training also helps to create a baseline for what is considered healthy for the rhinos.
In the wild, female white rhinos typically stick together with their young, while males are more solitary creatures tasked with defending the group and patrolling their territory daily.
Visitors who are not morning people can catch Taryn and Kayode grazing just outside their enclosure around the beginning of the drive-thru.
Wildlife Safari hopes visitors will take advantage of this opportunity to learn about and appreciate these majestic animals.
