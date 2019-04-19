Island fever may have struck Heather Patio and got her out of Hawaii, but she’s still bringing the “aloha” to Roseburg with her esthetician business, Free Spirit Skin.
Patio moved to Oregon from Hawaii to be closer to family and brought her business with her.
“Basically esthetics is about beauty and helping people live their best and look their best,” Patio said. “It’s kind of like a dermatologist, but I can’t really diagnose diseases or anything like that.”
She specializes in Brazilian waxes and skincare with a focus on using as few ingredients as possible.
She’s been an esthetician for 16 years and said being in an industry that deals with people in such an intimate way on a regular basis has helped her forge strong bonds with her clients.
“I love the connection I have with people,” Patio said. “I feel like a therapist in my room. I’ve been through many pregnancies with my clients. I’ve become really good friends with my clients and I’ve kept in touch with all of them.”
She moved to Roseburg in December and set up shop in the Bliss Salon on Jackson Street and already dove into investing in the community by helping out with Camp Millennium with hand massages.
“One of my favorite things is when I finish taking care of them, the smile on their face,” Patio said. “Also, I can educate them on their skin and taking care of their body from the inside out.
