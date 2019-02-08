Park Medical Group will close its West Harvard Avenue location on Feb. 28 and reopen on March 1 as another location for Evergreen Family Medicine.
Dr. Michael Nichols will stay in the building and practice with Evergreen. Nurse Practitioner Erin Cassidy will move her practice to PrimeCare Partners.
“We have been privileged the last two years to provide primary care to many patients in Douglas County, have worked hard to provide outstanding and compassionate care, and have truly enjoyed the process,” the group said in a letter to patients.
Nichols and Cassidy could not be reached for comment.
Dr. Tim Powell, CEO and medical director of Evergreen Family Medicine, said the integration was planned and is expected to be a seamless move for patients who choose to transfer to Evergreen.
“When something like this happens, everybody has choices,” Powell said. “Park Medical made their choice that they were going to close that clinic.”
Powell said Evergreen and Park Medical had conversations in advance and his practice agreed to offer positions to both of the physicians and he offered positions to all of the staff.
“It was simply an evolution of Park Medical being integrated into Evergreen Family Medicine,” Powell said. “Dr. Nichols will continue to practice at the same location and we’re going to move a couple of Evergreen providers over there as well.”
Park Medical was organized in 2016 and is housed in the building owned by Harvard Medical Group.
“Patients with questions can contact staff at Park Medical who will assist them in that transition of care,” Powell said. “Plans to deal with refill of medications or urgent needs will provide for uninterrupted service for those who chose to transfer their care to Evergreen Family Medicine.”
Evergreen also announced plans to remodel the State building on Harvard Avenue and expects to finish in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.