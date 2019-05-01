Express Employment moved to a bigger space to serve employers and job-seekers better on Wednesday.
Franchise Owner Willis Cook had been looking for a new location for years and moved himself and his seven employees moved to the perfect spot at 741 NE Garden Valley Blvd. where they will have room to work and expand.
“We have a lot of great clients and associates we are working with so my internal team is bigger and needed some more room,” Cook said.
Cook said the moving company got them moved over in a single day and the office space is set up really well for them to keep growing.
“I now have the capacity to continue to add internal staff as we grow,” Cook said. “We were totally tapped out. I couldn’t add another person and have a place to put them. Now whatever area grows, we can add support to that division.”
Cook opened the employment agency just before the recession hit in 2007 and has added clients and staff through those years.
“With the relatively low unemployment, there’s a high demand for employees, especially in skilled trades and medical, so we’re serving those areas,” Cook said. “The growth is really related to all the great companies here in the area that are growing and we’re serving. If the economy locally wasn’t growing and adding staff, we wouldn’t be doing anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.