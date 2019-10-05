It looks like visitors coming to Roseburg will have another housing option in the form of a new hotel.
A Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott is planned for construction at 3101 NW Boulder Drive, which is just off the interstate near the intersection of Northwest Stewart Parkway and Northwest Edenbower Boulevard.
The five-story hotel will have 94 rooms spread out over 54,436 square feet, according to paperwork filed with the City of Roseburg. The 1.6-acre site will also have a two-story parking garage and will provide a total of 94 spots.
The hotel will feature an indoor pool surrounded by a deck with lounge chairs, a fitness center with several treadmills, a computer lab and laundry room.
Near the lobby area there will be a small market with knick-knacks and some food and drinks, including beer and wine. Plans also call for a 1,285 square-foot area for patrons to eat breakfast and a lounge area for relaxing.
The room choices will include 29 king suites. Several rooms will be wheelchair-accessible, including those with specially designed showers that can accommodate wheelchairs.
The developer is Harish Patel of Boulder5 LLC in Tigard, according to the paperwork submitted to the city. Patel did not return repeated phone calls seeking comment.
Jansen Construction Co. of Oregon City is the builder and Alex Palm of i.e. Engineering Inc., in Roseburg is the design engineer.
Marriott created Fairfield by Marriott n 1987 and opened its first location in Atlanta. Today there are over 1,000 Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in North America.
Wayne Patterson, executive director of the Umpqua Economic Development Partnership, said the new hotel should be a boost to the local economy for a variety of reasons. To begin with, the site of the hotel is close to the planned location of the proposed George Fox University’s allied and mental health college in Roseburg.
“You’ve got a new university in town and you’ve got parents coming to see their kids,” he said. “That’s going to bring more traffic here and those people will need a place to stay.”
Patterson also said that the region’s wineries are generating international acclaim, but many of those visitors are staying in lodgings in towns like Ashland and Grants Pass because of a lack of upscale room choices here. Add to that doctors, executives and other professionals who visit the area on business and the need for such a hotel becomes apparent, he said.
“I’m very excited because it’s going to give a lot of people who come through another great place to stay,” Patterson said. “These are people that desire a place that’s considered a little bit more or a luxury hotel than what’s available now.”
Finally, just the fact that Marriott wants to build here is a good sign of the vitality of the local economy, he said. “I see it as a great move and Marriott sees it as a great move or they wouldn’t be investing here,” he said.
Alan Pike, manager at the Hampton Inn in Roseburg, which opened last year, said new hotels tend to come in waives. He pointed to the Super 8 by Wyndham, Motel 6 and Sleep Inn & Suites, all of which opened in Roseburg at around the same time about a dozen years ago.
“This is something sort of similar, where there’s not a lot going on for a while then all of a sudden there’s more inventory on the market,” Pike said.
He also said that the new hotel should do fine during the summer tourism season and during the spring and fall when the wineries tasting rooms are open. But the winter months, when not much is going on besides the annual Steelhead Salmon run, could be a challenge.
“During the summer most of the motels in the area do well,” Pike said. “It’s more of a challenge during the winter. That’s definitely our low season, when we don’t have a whole lot of events to bring people here.”
