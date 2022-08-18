Three popular fast food franchises are opening locations in Roseburg in the coming months — and construction on all three is making good progress.
Fast food locations popping up across Roseburg
- WILL GESCHKE The News-Review
In-N-Out, a popular hamburger chain and a staple of West Coast fast food dining, will have its first location in Douglas County, and only the fourth in Oregon, located on Aviation Drive next to Home Depot.
Construction crews climbed across the scaffolding constructed on the exterior of the new building Tuesday morning, making additional progress as plastic covers the unfinished windows and doors. The time the location plans to open is currently unknown.
Mod Pizza, a restaurant offering quickly made customizable pizzas, will be opening its 32nd location in Oregon and the first in Douglas County. The restaurant is located off of Garden Valley Boulevard, taking over the building previously occupied by the American Red Cross. Charlotte Wayte, the public relations director at Mod Pizza, says the location plans to open Sept. 13.
Chipotle, which will be the first of its kind in Douglas County, will also be opening later this year. Construction crews recently broke ground on the building.
The dirt lot is currently being toiled upon along Stewart Parkway in Roseburg will soon become a bustling fast food Mexican restaurant. According to Sally Evans, who works in external communications at Chipotle, the new location plans to open in the winter 2022, featuring a “Chipotlane” drive-thru along with a dining room.
The new locations aren’t just going to benefit Roseburg itself — for many across Southern Oregon, the nearest In-N-Out, Mod Pizza and Chipotle locations are more than an hour away, making them almost entirely inaccessible to fast food lovers who may have a craving.
As it turns out, plenty of Oregonians have this craving.
According to a Google survey conducted by DrugGenius.com of 3,222 nationwide respondents, Oregonians say they would be willing to sacrifice, on average, four years of their life to continue eating fast food.
Oregonians continue to desire the burgers, burritos and pizzas — and as these new locations begin to open in the coming months, Roseburg will become more than just a destination for beautiful natural scenery — it will be an ever-expanding, welcoming home of quick bites to go.
Will Geschke is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
