Looking for something special to do on Valentine’s Day? Whether it’s a Girls’ Night Out or dinner with your sweetie, Elkton has something for you!
Tomaselli’s Café is pulling out all the stops with a romantic dinner this Thursday featuring filet mignon and scampi with spinach salad, yukon gold garlic mash, asparagus spears with hollandaise, and a four-layer chocolate Kahlua torte. Reservations: 541-584-2855.
Brandborg Winery has live music from Ryte Layn starting at 7 p.m. Enjoy classic rock from the 1970s, 80s and 90s along with newer country music. Cost is $12 at the door. Info: 541-584-2870.
The Elkton Community Education Center (ECEC) is offering a homemade lasagna dinner including bread, salad and dessert for $12 at 5:30 p.m. The dinner is family-friendly (kids eat for $5) and there’s a vegetarian option. Reservations: 541-584-2692.
Enjoy the lasagna and music with a special Valentine’s package for $25. Start with dinner at Elkton Community Education Center. Then, head over to Brandborg Winery, where beer is on tap along with award-winning wines. Your first drink is included, making this a $30 value. Call ECEC for tickets.
The evening can be turned into a romantic getaway with the Big K Guest Ranch Valentine’s Day cabin package for $249, including overnight accommodations, buffet breakfast and a gift basket with local wine, chocolate-dipped strawberries and more. Check in before going out for dinner or after a night of dancing. Reservations: 541-584-2295.
Looking ahead, Elkton is feeling the love for the new owners of the Elkton RV Park on River Drive (541-584-2832). Erik and Pam Skeen brought their love of fishing and community from Northern Idaho to Douglas County. Their goal is to cater to families and active travelers. They plan to add play equipment, showers and other amenities in the months ahead.
They will have RVs on site for rent, helping to expand the options for overnight lodging in Elkton. There are new AirBnB’s in town too, and other sites in development, making this a great time to plan a wedding or other event in Elkton.
You can express your love in a beautiful vineyard setting (Bradley Vineyards, 541-584-2888), in a 100-year old chapel on the historic registry (Elkton Baptist Church, 541-584-2573) or at an authentic replica of a Hudson’s Bay Company trading fort (ECEC). Local catering is available from Tomaselli’s and El Guerrero Azteca (541-584-2222).
Not far outside town, the Big K Guest Ranch sits on 2,600 acres along the Umpqua River and offers comfortable cabins, a full-service restaurant and a conference room with large bay windows overlooking the pastures and mountains.
ECEC has a meeting room with A/V equipment, a commercial kitchen, outdoor BBQ and stage available to rent. For smaller gatherings, Tomaselli’s and Arlene’s Café (541-584-2555) have semi-private dining areas; call ahead to reserve.
Elkton is perfectly located for events that include people from Douglas, Coos and Lane County. With five local wineries, three restaurants, the Butterfly Pavilion and river access, there’s plenty to do before and after your event.
See you in Elkton!
