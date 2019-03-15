Firehouse Fudge is closing its storefront, but owner and fudge maker Dean Martin will still be taking his plethora of flavors to farmers markets and festivals.
Martin made the announcement on the business Facebook page on Thursday.
“I’m moving my stuff back to the farmers market,” Martin said. “ It’s just been little thing after little thing. I knew it was going to be slow in January and February, but it just hasn’t picked up.”
The Facebook post was flooded with condolences.
"I'm so sad and sorry to hear this. Maddie is going to be heartbroken. We will miss visiting your storefront," Crystal Geyer posted.
Manager Elaine Altman also added to the conversation.
"I'd also like to thank all of our wonderful customers that have come through the doors. You all made this job fun and filled many days with laughter," Altman posted.
The store opened at 316 NW Garden Valley Blvd in June, but Martin has been making Firehouse Fudge and selling it at farmers markets and festivals for two years.
“I’m not real thrilled about it, I’m not happy at all. I got to watch a lot of people come in with their families and have family night and have ice cream and laugh and have fun,” Martin said. “I’ve heard people say there’s nowhere to go for families to hang out. I was meeting that niche.”
The store will be open until March 24 and Martin plans to be out of the building by the end of the month. The quarter-acre lot has a total real value of almost $400,000 according to the Douglas County Assessor website.
“I thank my Roseburg family for coming in and I’m going to miss them,” Martin said. “Hopefully I’ll see them at the farmers market because that’s where I’ll be.”
