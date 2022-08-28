A ‘stop all work’ order remains posted on the door on Tuesday at the Dollar General store in Winston. Multiple Dollar General locations across Douglas County have been closed by the county’s building department.
Will Geschke/News-Review photos
Four Dollar General locations in Douglas County were closed by Douglas County Building Department officials in July. Bright pink signs were taped to the doors of each location with ‘stop all work’ notifications boldly printed at the top. The stores are located in Drain, Tri City, Winston and Sutherlin. As of Friday, the stores remain closed — except for the Sutherlin store, which was allowed to reopen.
In a news release provided by the Douglas County Building Department, officials said the stores were closed because they were performing unsafe remodeling work with electricians who were potentially unlicensed and not permitted to operate in the state of Oregon.
Douglas County Building Department director Bill Clemens was contacted by the State of Oregon Construction Contractors Board and Oregon OSHA in July regarding complaints filed regarding electrical work at multiple Dollar General locations in Douglas County. Clemens found that none of the locations had applied for permits or submitted plans to the Building Department.
State officials say that the electrical contractor used two helpers who did not have proper licensing or electrical apprentice cards. After the work was completed over a weekend, the contractor returned to Arkansas.
Building officials said they spoke to four local managers at the Dollar General locations, who said that the newly installed self-checkout counters did not work properly. Electrical crews failed to block off areas where they worked, even working over the heads of employees and customers. Other electrical problems became present as well — plugging a device into an outlet or circuits would reportedly cause the circuit breaker to shut off.
After building officials contacted the district manager of Dollar General to fix the problems, Dollar General reportedly refused, which forced officials to close all four locations on July 19.
Calls to reach the Dollar General district manager for comment were unsuccessful by press time.
The Sutherlin location reopened Friday after addressing the electrical and permit issues. No citations or fines have been levied against the contractor or Dollar General.
“The Building Official has a statutory duty to make sure buildings are safe for people to enter, it is their first priority,” Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice said in a news release on Friday. “Their policy is to always work with an individual or entity to get them compliant on whatever issue is in question first ... however, Dollar General had unlicensed contractors from out of state do work that did not meet the required building and electrical codes. [Clemens] was forced to issue the closures as his statutory duty.”
County officials say the three other locations will remain closed until permit and electrical issues are resolved.
