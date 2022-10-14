Compassion, understanding, communication, advocacy, the ability to change. Over the last 35 years, Umpqua Homes Inc. employees have learned a lot about caring for those with developmental disabilities.
But those aren't the greatest takeaways, according to Kim Kerby-Mellow, director of quality and improvement.
"We are more alike than different," Kerby-Mellow said. "We all need a little help and support. None of us can do it alone."
Umpqua Homes was opened by Bob Jacobson in 1986, taking on its first client the next year. Fast forward three and a half decades, the company now supports 43 individuals with varying ranges of needs served by 136 employees.
These clients live in 13 locations throughout Roseburg, all owned by the company. But it is very important to executive director Natasha Atkinson that those locations don't feel like group homes.
"They don't live where we work," Atkinson said. "It is a traditional group home, but it's very important to us that it doesn't feel like that. We strive at each location to individualize it to the individuals that we serve."
Each employee adheres to a code of ethics, which had helped Umpqua Homes become a more people-centric organization. Focusing on both employees and clients makes it easier to focus on growth and to achieve the goals in the newly updated strategic plan.
Calling them employees might seem wrong to some of the individuals Umpqua Homes helps. That's because those employees are the only social circle those clients have. Yes, those employees are paid to help them bathe, eat, manage medications and help transport them to doctors appointments, but they also celebrate birthdays and act as advocates.
The most recent step in this advancement is organizing trips with clients. Earlier this year, Umpqua Homes employees accompanied a couple clients on a trip to Disneyland.
"A huge part of our strategic goal right now is what makes each specific human happy," Atkinson said. "We look at what that looks like for each human. That's where we've spent the last few years really kind of specifically looking at, person-centered support. And so that really is looking at the human and then deciding what that human likes."
Umpqua Homes Inc. helps a wide range of individuals with intellectual and developmental disability, though all clients had to diagnosed before the age of 18. These clients vary in the amount of help they need, from almost completely dependent to one facility requiring certified nurses.
And while Atkinson said Umpqua Homes doesn't officially have a waiting list, the company receives calls on a weekly basis for clients they cannot currently take.
The company is focused on employee growth as well. Umpqua Homes receives funding from the state. According to Atkinson, about 88% of those funds go toward employee wages and benefits.
Direct support professionals, as Umpqua Health Inc. employees are called, also have opportunities to win gift cards through varies programs that support both the employee and the individuals they serve. Atkinson said Umpqua Homes is always hiring.
"We are there, working 24/7. And our team is the one that's encouraging humans to be their best self," Atkinson said.
But this isn't a job for everyone. The company sees a rather high turnover rate in the first 30 days. Even so, Atkinson and Kerby-Mellow say they then see those individuals out in the public acting as advocates of sorts for their clients whenever their paths cross.
The goal is to build up to 75 three bed group homes over the next five years. They also hope to be a bit more visible in the community.
"Our goal is to become a bit more visible in the community. We're already in neighborhoods that you might not know. And that's intentional," Atkinson said. "We don't want to be you know, like, 'hey, we're here!' but we do want to be part of the community."
Located in downtown Roseburg on Southeast Jackson Street, Umpqua Homes Inc. plans to have a booth for the Neewollah and Veterans Day parades. The company will host an invitation only event on Oct. 22 to celebrate its 35 years of service to the community. An open house for the general public will be held in the spring.
