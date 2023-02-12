Greetings from Glendale!
Well, we have had some cold winter weather but we sure could use some more. Looking forward to spring though.
Glendale had an amazing holiday season. So many turned out for the parade, Santa, pie auction and all of the events Cow Creek Valley Community Association put on. We had some theater from Top Hat Theatre that was very entertaining. If you missed it this year, stay tuned for next year as I am sure it will be even bigger.
There is usually always something going on in this beautiful valley we live in. The Glendale Library has events for the kids every month. They are really doing a fantastic job. This month they are celebrating author Laura Numeroff.
Storytime is on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and Thursday at 6 p.m. and they have Fun Friday every week at 1 p.m. The Book Club is the first Saturday of every month at 11 a.m. They also have started monthly teen takeovers. It is for teens only. For February the takeover will be pizza night on the 20th from 5-7 p.m.
They are hoping to start a crochet club. They also offer for people to request a book bundle that is great for busy homeschool families.
Feb. 11, the CCVCA held its first Annual Chili Cookoff. All of the proceeds are going to the Glendale Rural Fire Department. All of the different chilis were so good. There were even prizes for the best top three.
The Azalea Grange is hosting Bingo on Saturday, Feb. 18. Doors open at 1 p.m. with calling starting at 2 p.m. It is $1 per card per game. What a deal. Bring your favorite Mexican dish, salad and/or desert.
The Azalea Grange does so many events, between them, CCVCA and a few other groups, this valley has events all of the time. All of the residents surely do appreciate them.
Speaking of CCVCA, they will be doing their annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 8, the Saturday before Easter. We just love seeing all of the kids having a great time. There are prizes for the kids that find the Golden Egg. They are some great prizes too.
As far as the city goes, we are moving right along with projects. We are looking to hire another Public Works worker, looking to get some culverts fixed, streets repaired and the school’s Senior Project is looking to replace some of the playground equipment at the Veteran’s Memorial Park as their community service senior project.
Watch for our newsletter in the beginning of summer for all of the 4th of July events. This is a three-day event that includes the parade, dunk tank (some council members volunteer for that, so much fun), food truck, games, anvil toss and so much more. It is a great event and people come from all over to attend.
Hope to see you there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.