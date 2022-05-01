Greetings from Glendale!
Spring is here! We had some great weather for a short time. It was nice to see people out and about, lawn mowers going, barbecue smells making people hungry and that beautiful sunshine!
Our Public Works has been really busy with the weed eating of the parks and areas around town and getting it all ready for summer activities.
A huge shout out to the few folks that showed up to help with the roadside cleanup on the road into town and the wonderful couple that provided coffee and cookies. Thank you!
We have had some events that have happened and some that are going to happen. First, thanks to everyone that showed up, coordinated, participated and donated to the annual Easter Egg hunt. The kids had so much fun, and it was so much fun watching all of the kids.
For upcoming events we have the CCVCA, a Cow Creek Valley nonprofit that puts on most of the events in town, is having their annual Mother’s Day Bake Sale on May 7 at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of Glenway Superstore and they will be there until everything is sold.
On May 6, the All Student Body (ABS) of Glendale High School will have its carwash fundraiser. That will also be at the Glenway Superstore parking lot which is right across from Morningstar Coffee House.
Beginning May 6, the Friends of Glendale Library is having their story time on Friday’s followed by hand-on activities in the park with Kelsey. The library is responsible for all of the beautiful hanging flowers that are hung on Pacific Avenue in the summer. A huge thank you to them. They are absolutely beautiful!
The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is coming to town on May 15! It is being held at the Glendale High School. There will be two shows, 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. At 9:30 a.m. that day they offer free tours of the circus grounds to the public, which includes tent raising, meet the animals up close and personal, learn about their routine and care and get a lot of information about the daily operations.
If you purchase tickets previous to the day of the show, they are $12 per adult and $7 per child. On the day of they will be $15 and $8. Under 2-years-old is free.
You can purchase tickets locally at Morningstar Coffee, Nano’s Mexican Restaurant, or you can purchase online. Hope to see you there for a great time. Get your tickets early as it is always a packed crowd.
High School seniors graduate June 3. There will be a senior parade and the banners with pictures of each graduate will be hung around town. Great job Class of 2022!
That is about it for now. Also, don’t forget to come to Glendale for the 4th of July celebrations. It is a three day event with fireworks, parade, games, food, vendors, too much to list all of it.
Check the Facebook pages or our city website for more information when it gets closer to time. Have a safe, fun and wonderful summer from all of us here in Glendale!
